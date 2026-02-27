Learn how to help keep local drinking water safe

The Private Well Owners' next meeting will include an educational presentation on protecting the local water supply from potential contamination by septic systems, as well as an opportunity for well water testing. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Every drop counts.

That’s the motto of the Private Well Owners Association, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the community on the importance of water conservation and quality. As part of its mission, the association hosts monthly meetings to discuss issues relevant to Pahrump’s sole-source aquifer, hydrographic Basin No. 162, and next month’s will include a subject of keen interest, protecting the quality of this resource that residents rely on every day.

“’Keep Our Drinking Water Safe’ will be presented by Christian Magno of Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4 during the Private Well Owners Association meeting at the Pahrump Valley Museum,” a news release from the organization detailed. “Magno will explain how well owners can successfully manage their private domestic wells and septic systems to protect groundwater in Basin No. 162, the only source of water for the entire Pahrump Valley.”

With more than 11,000 domestic wells and septic systems in the valley, the risk of contamination in the groundwater cannot be ignored.

“I’ll provide some tips on how to keep groundwater safe through proper septic system practices and management, as well as offer some opportunities for well water quality testing,” Magno explained.

What is the Private Well Owners Association?

“The Private Well Owners Association offers well owners of the Pahrump Valley a chance to learn more about their water quality and practical info about owning a well to support protecting our Basin No. 162 aquifer, the only source of water in our arid area,” information on the organization explains. “The Private Well Owners Association has a mission to promote a truly sustainable ‘traditional rural lifestyle’ by bringing common good and general welfare to the people of our area. We provide education and water testing for our members and the public safety, while supporting our right, under the law, to pump two acre-feet of water annually and bring good stewardship by raising awareness on a variety of groundwater issues that affect everyone with all types of water supplies to their homes in our community.”

The Private Well Owners Association meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and is always open to new members. Membership in the association is $40 annually and includes annual well water testing, monthly meetings with educational classes and handouts and a binder filled with information well owners should know. Membership applications are available online at PrivateWellOwners.com as well as the monthly meetings.

“Keep Our Drinking Water Safe” will take place this Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. inside the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Avenue. The class is free of charge and open to everyone in the community interested in learning about the topic.

For more information, visit RCAC.org/environmental/ or PrivateWellOwners.com

