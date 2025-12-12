Legacy of giving continues at Lee Canyon

The Ruby Cup welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all levels for a family‑friendly race from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m. (Lee Canyon)

LAS VEGAS — Lee Canyon announced that the 11th Annual Chris Ruby Memorial Cup will be held Saturday, Jan. 10. The event benefits the Nevada Donor Network, an organization devoted to facilitating organ and tissue donation for transplant recipients in Nevada and beyond.

As one of Lee Canyon’s most inspiring winter traditions, the race highlights the life‑saving power of organ donation and celebrates the legacy of Chris Ruby, a young snowboarder who had registered as an organ donor and, in doing so, helped save or improve the lives of more than 90 people — including a close family member. The Ruby Cup welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all levels for a family‑friendly race from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m.

Since its inception, the Chris Ruby Memorial Cup has inspired thousands of Las Vegas residents to register as organ donors at the event, helping build a community of hope and giving. In 2017, Lee Canyon received the Nevada Donor Network’s Community Champion Award in recognition of its sustained commitment to organ donation.

Registration for the race is $20 and can be completed online or at the event. Lee Canyon will cover the registration fees for current organ donors and anyone who registers as a donor at the event. Additional event details are available at www.leecanyonlv.com.

“This event reminds us of the ripple effect of one person’s choice to say yes to organ donation,” said Johnny DeGeorge, Lee Canyon’s marketing coordinator. “The Ruby Cup has always been more than a race; it’s a celebration of Chris’ legacy and the power of our community.”

For those unable to attend the Chris Ruby Memorial Cup but wishing to donate to the Nevada Donor Network in Chris’ honor, contributions can be made here: https://p2p.onecause.com/chrisruby.

Those inspired by Chris Ruby’s story and interested in registering as a donor can do so at www.registerme.org/campaign/rubycup.

“Nevada Donor Network Foundation is deeply honored to stand with the Ruby Family and Lee Canyon in celebrating the legacy of heroic donor Chris Ruby,” said Gordon Prouty, president of Nevada Donor Network Foundation. “Their partnership strengthens our mission to save and heal lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation and to expand transplant services right here in Nevada. Together, we are turning Chris’s legacy of generosity into hope for every Nevadan waiting for a second chance at life.”

Guests planning to visit Lee Canyon can purchase daily tickets online and in advance. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

About Lee Canyon

Established in 1963, Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. During the winter season, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 27 trails accessed via four chairlifts and three conveyor lifts, and 250 acres of hike-to terrain. Lee Canyon averages more than 129 inches of snowfall annually and offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and amenities such as dining and retail. Lee Canyon is a Mountain Capital Partners property and operates during all seasons. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501©(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue

donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 57 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than 3 million people in the state of Nevada and over 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. We work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope. At Nevada Donor Network, we encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of lifesaving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org.