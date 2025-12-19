Letters to the Editor

Good citizens want an orderly society and not a society where anything goes as our most important asset is America itself.

State officials not giving up voting rolls to feds?

Nevada Secretary of State Aguilar refuses to give the federal government our voter rolls as Democrat Socialists push to keep them secret. As Democrat Socialist Nevada Senator Cortez-Masto so brazenly put it, the feds may use the rolls to identify illegal aliens in the state of Nevada.

Nevada attorney General Aaron Ford, who is running for governor, has already sued the federal government to keep from implementing the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship.

This has been fought tooth and nail by the Democrat Socialists, AG Ford, Secretary of State Aguilar, Senators Cortez-Masto, Rosen, U.S. Congressman Horsford, Titus, Lee, and all of elected Democrats in the state government. They all do their best to keep illegal aliens in our state. It does not matter to them that they are on the side of criminals who broke our laws and want to keep them here as they are most likely to vote for Democrat Socialists like them.

It all boils down to trust. Voters depend on our elected officials to be trustworthy and know they are doing the best for our state. It does our state no good when they support people who have committed crimes against our country and then support them. It is not the in the best interest of America.

Allowing the illegals to be here is something to the effect of the Broken Window theory in that if there is one broken window and it is not repaired, it sets up the fact that the owners do not care. It leads to more windows broken, graffiti, and a place where other crimes are committed, all because the broken window sets the example that no one cares.

It is the same with illegal immigration and shows that Democrat Socialists support them and not only allow this to occur, but encourage it, and shows these criminals are not punished and encourages more of it.

Nevada’s Democrat Socialists have tried to sneak through a change in voting called Ranked Choice Voting, naming it, Question 3. It is no wonder why people do not trust them and precisely why the feds want to see who actually votes in Nevada. After all, anyone who signs up for welfare, gets an ID card or a driver’s license, is registered to vote. CARE would mean that voters actually care enough to make sure they can vote, that it counts and not be left with the thought their vote goes nowhere.

It would cause Nevada’s election officials to police its own voter rolls and put trust back into voting. People who do not care to have proper identification and cannot prove who they are, are not the voters we want to make decisions for the rest of us who care enough to keep our society in order.

Good citizens want an orderly society and not a society where anything goes as our most important asset is America itself. Our elected officials are to be trustworthy, honest and have the best interest in America, the nation we love and respect. So please Secretary of State Aguilar, turn over what they are asking for so we can all trust each other and I ask, “When are our Democrat Socialist elected officials going to put U.S. citizens first?”

Arnold Breitenbach

What are the maritime laws in international waters?

Require all vessels and crafts in international waters to fly a “state flag” that they are operating under. Just wondering what flag all those “poor shipwreck sailors” were flying?

Seems there are some questions that scream for answers.

David Jaronik