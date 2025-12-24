Letters to the Editor

Please sign the petition so you can vote and let your voice be heard. Let the people of Pahrump decide.

Let the people vote whether to put question on ballot

The question I am proposing for the ballot is whether or not the Town of Pahrump should have an “elected” town board beginning in January 2027 as a result of the November 2026 election.

I hope you read Part 1 of my letter and will find interest in letters 2, 3, and 4, and would like to have your voice heard in the form of a vote. Even now, you (and your family and friends) need to find and sign the petitions that are currently being circulated in order to place this question on the ballot so Pahrump voters can vote “yes” or “no” to this question. A YES vote in November would “create” an elected Pahrump Town Board in January 2027. A NO vote in November would leave everything “as is” for the town of Pahrump.

Here’s another false or misleading statement: A Pahrump Town Board is additional costs and bureaucracy. This is what I’ve heard from several people who “know it all.” They say …

An “elected” town board would require hiring a town manager, treasurer, an attorney on retainer, and an administrative staff. This creates duplicate services already provided by Nye County and adds bureaucracy. Property taxes or fees may increase to fund operations.

Here are the facts: The money is already being collected, but, where is it going? When the town board was disbanded (effective in January 2015), your taxes didn’t go down because the funds that ran the town continued to be collected and are still collected today. The county is collecting Pahrump’s money, but Pahrump has no direct say in how it’s spent.

Here are some additional facts: No new taxes are required because the revenue stream already exists. We are currently paying for bureaucracy anyway, but it is the county, not local. The question is not cost; it’s control – Who decided how Pahrump’s money is spent? Focused local management can be more efficient than distant county administration. NOTE: We’re already paying for government. The question is: Should it be OUR TOWN government or THEIR COUNTY government?

Please remember: The 47,000 people of Pahrump deserve someone (a town government) whose only job is looking out for Pahrump, not as a side project while managing an entire county that happens to be the third largest county (in area) in the United States of America.

So, if you believe that we need an “elected” town board, please sign the petition, or if you believe that we do not need an “elected” town board, please sign the petition so you can vote and let your voice be heard. Let the people of Pahrump decide.

For information: Contact the Pahrump Town Board Committee.

Email – TownMail@Mail.Com

FaceBook – Pahrump Town Board Committee

Dr. Tom Waters

Lt. Colonel, USAF (Ret)

Constitution has protection against voter fraud

Quite frankly I am appalled that there is anyone who would suggest we turn over Nevada’s voter information to the current occupant of the White House and his band of zealots he calls advisors and cabinet.

I would suggest supporters of this latest installment of dog whistle politics study up on the Constitution. In Article 1 there is a list of protections specifically designed to protect voters from election chicanery exhibited by the current occupant of my White House and his so-called cabinet.

When will Trump’s supporters come to the realization they have been willing dupes used as pawns in the hysteria promoted as election fraud? Do Trump supporters honestly believe their very own local election officials who are our friends and neighbors support illegal voting?? Really? Do supporters of this latest Trump nonsense believe an unnamed and unaccountable politically inspired big government entity will do a better job of policing our voters rolls than our own local accountable officials? Smell the coffee people.

Trump and his miscreant supporters attempted to steal the election of 2020. Turning over Nevada voters’ information is just a tool in another shoddy attempt to steal an election through intimidation and disenfranchisement. Attempted election theft/fraud already occurred statewide and here in Nye County during the 2020 election; a criminal slate of “fake electors” and a shoddy attempt to disenfranchise or remove voters by the previous county clerk. That hand recount destroyed the conspiracy theories by Trump loyalists; proving the accuracy of machine counts and validated Nye County voters rolls.

E. Henry Humbert