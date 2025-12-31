Letters to the Editor

With tears in my eyes, a smile on my face and joy in my heart I want to thank everyone involved in that shopping spree.

Fraud in Minnesota is now too big to keep buried

In a recent letter to PVT, someone expressed anger about a federal government entity looking into any U.S. state’s voting eligibility records, most especially this administration.

Well actually, the U.S. Constitution does give the federal government the right to oversee the individual states’ voting laws for fairness and accuracy. They may not have to look very long or deep if the assigned “watchdogs” of the U.S. Constitution, with special constitutional privileges, did their jobs.

There is an excellent example of the “watchdogs turning into lapdogs” in Minnesota, that has been going on for years and has finally become too big to keep it buried. The Minnesota fraud has grown from a billion dollars of their taxpayer money to at least $9 billion of U.S. taxpayer money. If the top elected officials in the state aren’t part of the fraud, they were very derelict in their official obligations, after years of whistle-blowers trying to sound the alarm.

In the VP presidential debates, the Democratic presidential candidate actually bragged about how they made it easier for their voters to open “child care centers” to help their other voters, that 57% are on various federal welfare programs, to use these child care facilities.

If one looks a little deeper, one finds that the largest partakers in this and other fraud schemes, were Somalian immigrants, that are less interested in U.S. simulation, but are well acquainted with corruption, having been bought up in the second most corrupted country in the world, only after South Sudan, as determined by Transparency International. And maybe the Minnesota voting laws could have at least helped to get this massive fraud off the ground if not made it possible.

It seems in order to be eligible in Minnesota, all you need is a “registered voter” to vouch for you and you’re good to vote. That registered voter can vouch for up to eight people, no ID necessary, just he (or she) is good. But those “vouched for”, can’t vouch for others, at least not in that particular election.

I wonder how that would be if say a liquor store owner was required to sell a bottle of whiskey to a 10-year-old if an alcoholic adult vouched for the kid, or that same alcoholic vouched for his drunk buddy driving and got stopped by a cop for driving recklessly, just by telling the cop, “He’s okay I’ll vouch for him”.

David Jaronik

Shopper amazed by generous spirit of sheriff’s office

The Saturday morning before Christmas, my daughter and I were in Walmart shopping when all of a sudden, sirens were blaring and before we knew it, kids and cops with shopping carts stormed through the front doors.

The shoppers stood back and watched in amazement. With tears in my eyes, a smile on my face and joy in my heart I want to thank everyone involved in that shopping spree.

It made my day and I’m sure everyone else’s who witnessed this spirit of giving. Thank you and Happy New Year.

Sincerely,

Carol Weathers