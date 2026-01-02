Letters to the Editor

Who is opposed to letting the people of Pahrump vote “yes” or “no” to the question?

The 2026 countywide ballot question (Part 3)

Do you wonder who they are and why they are opposed?

The question I am proposing for the ballot is whether or not the town of Pahrump should have an “elected” town board beginning in January 2027 as a result of the November 2026 election. If no, vote no; and if yes, vote yes. But vote and allow others to vote!

Are you listening to the false claims or are you looking at reality?

Here’s another false claim that I hear over and over. “There is a potential for conflict and inefficiency.” The CLAIM: The town board creates potential conflicts with the Nye County Commission, duplicates effort, and creates another approval layer that slows decision-making. Two governing bodies may have competing priorities leading to political gridlock.

The REALITY: Checks and balances aren’t bugs – they are features that make government more effective. The town board would be made up of “elected volunteers” since they receive NO pay, and since they know this when they campaign to seek the position, they can focus their energy on the “best interest” of the people and the town of Pahrump.

The town board is elected by the people of Pahrump. They are NOT appointed by the Board of County Commissioners as Advisory Board members are.

If there is a conflict between the county commissioners and the “elected” town board members, the town board members have the primary voice in their areas of responsibility that deal with:

1). Pahrump Fire and Rescue Service;

2). Local cemetery and swimming pool;

3). All parks and recreation facilities;

4). Pahrump Fairgrounds;

5). Town-owned buildings and grounds.

This is NOT an advisory board. It would be a duly elected governing body to manage and oversee Pahrump town business, including the fairgrounds and the parks. This has NO impact on the powers of the county commissioners to manage Nye County as long as it does not infringe on the authority of the elected town board.

So, if you believe that we need an elected town board, please sign the petition, or if you believe that we do not need an elected town board, please sign the petition so you can vote and let your voice be heard. Let the people of Pahrump decide.

Dr. Tom Waters

Lt. Colonel, USAF (Ret)