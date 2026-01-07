Letters to the Editor

Veteran unhappy with service at the VA clinic in Pahrump

I recently submitted the following letter to the Honorable Doug Collins, Secretary of Veteran Affairs, as well as the PV Times. I am writing to you concerning my appointment for lab work on December 30, 2025 at the Pahrump, Nevada VA Clinic for a 7:30 a.m. appointment. The details stated to arrive at least 15 minutes early before my appointment.

I walked from home and arrived at the 220 S. Lola Lane address just about 7:20 a.m. only to find the doors locked and closed. I knocked loudly at the front door as I did not see anyone inside. When I knocked, I heard a voice and observed a security guard sitting at a small table wearing a short-sleeved security shirt. The male security guard yelled to me that they were not open and I should go and sit in my car.

I told him that I had walked there and did not have a car to sit in and that it was cold and to open the door for me. He refused, telling me they opened at 7:30. I continued to demand he open the door as it was 33 degrees outside where I was and that my written appointment had told me to be at least 15 minutes early. He still refused to let me in and stayed seated.

I asked him what his name was and he said that I could get it when he let me in. Approximately 10 minutes later, while I waited outside the front door, and kept walking to keep myself as warm as I could in the 33 degrees temperature with a mild wind, he opened the door. I was the only customer to enter at 7:30.

As I walked in, the security guard had left his seat to open the doors, I assume, and I walked to his desk to look for his name. I said, where can I find your name, and he said, right here and lifted a card toward me that was attached to his shirt. I went to see if I could read his name and he told me to back off. I said how can I read your name if I back off and he then told me his name was Culp. I said is that your whole name and he said that would be enough and refused any further name-giving.

I then proceeded to a window where a lady asked for my ID and asked if she had my correct address, which was nine years out of date. I have been going to the Pahrump VA office for five years and thought it odd she did not have my current address. I asked her if I could see the person in charge of the facility and she told me that there was no one there in charge as I wanted to bring up my quarrel with the security guard and not allowing me in the building as my appointed indicated.

I asked both the security guard and the check-in lady why was I told to be there 15 minutes early when they don’t even let you in the building, and both said, this is the way it is.

If the VA sends out an appointment card telling us to show up 15 minutes early they should honor it or not tell us such a thing. Plus, have some compassion for a 78-year-old veteran who is made to stand out in the cold.

As I left I stated to the security guard, “Ah, Culp, the kind, compassionate one.”

Arnold Breitenbach