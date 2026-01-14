Letters to the Editor

Mtn. Falls resident objects to location of fireworks site

Pahrump has a designated 10-acre area off Gamebird and Fox Road for fireworks use that needs to be relocated. It may have been OK many years ago but housing has expanded and now the residents around there have to listen to the non-stop evening launching of the noisy booms and unnecessary dangers of possible fire hazard related to the fireworks. The housing/golf community of Mountain Falls is near this location. The community there provides a lot of income and support into the Pahrump community.

It’s time for the Pahrump community leaders to respect the residents around the old fireworks designated launch area and RELOCATE the site. There is plenty of land that is safer and more room for people to set off their fireworks, the southeast end of Pahrump heading to California or further northwest toward the mountains where there is plenty of open non-residential space.

Yes it is true the fireworks warehouses do bring in money as well but I’m sure there are plenty of people that don’t buy fireworks as well and moved to the area because of the supposed peace and quiet that is non-big-city related. Town and government officials, please consider relocating the fireworks launch site to a different less-populated area.

Tim

Consumer not sure whether to trust sales on the internet

I happened to find a ball cap that looked pretty interesting; it is available in Navy Blue and id adjustable. The “original” price was $75, but being patriotic they would “sale” price it at $34. What a bargain, I said to myself. Then I tried to contact them and clarify some questions I had. That didn’t work because I never got past the address: located in Kowloon, Hong Kong! There is some food for thought, so I realized that they were not as patriotic as they would appear at :first blush”.

Anyway, I started looking around on the internet, and I came to the conclusion that everyone has a game, a gimmick and I found ball caps “Made in the USA” for $9. Now wait just a minute – all along I have been told that products such as those cherished ball caps are expensive because Americans require higher pay, better working conditions (I am in favor of all of the above) but I become cautious of the presentation. I just backed out of the whole game. The whole thing is fishy and I don’t see how I would be happy with the products that they portray on the internet.

It is so shady, that I have become jaded and to protect myself I just won’t buy anything. Is our nation, our retailers, our wholesalers so crooked that we simply cannot avoid a scam? There is one way to look at this: I saved anywhere from $9 to $75, plus postage (no longer a significant amount.)

Anyway, at least we have Trump backing us up to protect us from “all enemies, foreign and domestic”. AND, we have gangs of enemies – New York City and the state of California for starters.

Wayne Brotherton, Sr.