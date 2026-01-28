Letters to the Editor

The clear and obvious choice in the upcoming election is to vote for anyone but Michele Fiore.

Minnesota shooting was due to socialist-leaning schools

As I read and saw in the news of the shooting of Renee Goode in Minneapolis, you would think the federal government amounts to an invading army such as the one the world witnessed in Israel when Hamas killed over 1,200 people.

Ms. Goode is not a victim of an invading army, she has chosen to side with offerings of the Democrat Socialist Party. This party has morphed into a communistic approach to change how the American government was established.

After Mrs. Renee Goode and her wife, Mrs. Rebecca Goode dropped a son off to the Southside Family Charter School on Clinton Avenue in Minneapolis, they set off for the day to disrupt ICE agents performing their duties to find and deport illegal aliens. Both Goodes are members of ICE-Watch, a group from which was designed by the Southside Family Charter School.

This school has students K-5 whose purpose is teaching children, who touts its mission as “engaging children in critical thinking and problem solving” and “involving children in political and social activism.” Their focus is on social justice. The school is reported to perform below average compared to other schools. I beg readers to visit their website at; https://southsidefamilyschool.org/

This type of school is exactly what large universities are teaching our young college students. It is totally anti-American and exactly follows the Cloward-Piven and Saul Alinsky writings to cause total chaos and bring America into a total Socialism-Communism nation.

Why this school is allowed to exist in Minnesota to create anti civil-minded children to actually hate America does no good for the country we love. This school and its teachings have directly led to the death of Mrs. Renee Goode.

Arnold Breitenbach

Reader ‘amused’ by former judge’s ad for reelection

I was astonished and at the same time amused that the “Friends of Michele Fiore” (whoever they are that paid for the ad in the PVT even though the ad states “I am your judge” — not SHE is OUR judge) seem to believe that by being pardoned by Donald Trump for the crimes she committed is somehow a badge of honor which makes her qualified to be “re-elected” as a judge — a position to which she was never “elected” in the first place.

I guess her “friends” don’t understand/realize that by accepting the pardon, she is in fact, admitting she is guilty of the crimes she was convicted of. If she were truly innocent, she would have refused to accept the pardon! But alas, better to use a get-out-of-jail-free card than to serve time for the crimes that were committed.

Further claims the “friends” ad makes are that she is “rooted in the Constitution” (as long as you can get a pardon); “Committed to equal justice under the law” (especially if you have friends in high places); “The courtroom belongs to the people — not politics, not pressure, not power” (which an impartial jury found her guilty of but the citizens were denied justice because of politics and power); and finally “Unwavering in doing what is right” (which would have been to serve your time and apologize for taking donations for a worthy cause to use them instead for personal expenses).

Let’s not forget that the Nevada Supreme Court still has not reinstated her suspension and as such she cannot sit as a judge. I’m sure that would create a whole host of other legal issues should she be elected this time around. The clear and obvious choice in the upcoming election is to vote for anyone but Michele Fiore.

E. Lucas