Letters to the Editor

Government fraud not just happening in Minnesota

Facts tell us some things that are going on in Minnesota, for example about 10,000 illegals were detained or deported in Minnesota in the last year, while in Texas there were about 260,000 detained or deported, and with about seven other states with populations within a million, populations near Minnesota’s, detained or deported nowhere near Minnesota’s, why? It can’t be because the illegals love the winters there or they want to learn how to snow ski.

And why is all the trouble with U.S. government taking place there? Well, as more information becomes available, it seems there are both local and foreign subversive groups propagandizing, financing and training many people there that don’t seem to like the U.S. very much.

Also, they get a great deal of help from the media and politicians and Minnesota state government people, especially those that are or may be soon under federal investigation connected to these billions of tax dollars of fraud that keeps growing and desperately need a major diversion to hopefully save them.

The reality is these protests are much closer to mob actions and interfering with legal U.S. government operations. Those stolen tax dollars aren’t only from Minnesota taxpayers, they are our tax dollars too.

David Jaronik