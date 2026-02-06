Letters to the Editor

Resident has some ideas on fixing US financial issues

There are some major concerns facing our country.

1. Medicare is at risk of running out of funds in seven years. A possible remedy is open Medicare to all – this will bring in revenue and younger people.

2. Social Security is also at risk of running out of money. We should tax all income – no caps. Give green cards to immigrants with no criminal history – they will contribute to Social Security with a path to citizenship.

3. National debt – If the Supreme Court finds tariffs illegal, instead of refunds, with congressional approval, apply these monies, estimated at billions or maybe trillions of dollars to our national debt, now at $40 trillion.

Congress could establish a national sales tax, modest, less than 1% on all goods except food and medicine. This would have to be iron-clad, so all revenue reduces the debt.

Respectfully,

Judith A. Beay

The question is, how DO politicians get rich so fast?

Minnesota rep. Omar was recently attacked and sprayed with an “unknown” substance while giving a speech in Minnesota. After the man was subdued and apprehended, she bravely finished her speech while, seeming being unconcerned about her well-being. She later stated, “That’s the way I’m made.” What bravery. It seems the substance was apple cider vinegar, which is very harmless.

According to Minnesota law, if you spray someone without permission with a harmless substance, you can receive a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Do you think you could find someone willing to spray you with a harmless substance and risk that “severe” punishment if that someone was worth over 30 million dollars and was facing investigation for exactly how you made that much in about a year.

And here I thought the Pelosi family were so good at making money.

David Jaronik

Well, gosh, shouldn’t Joe Biden get an award as well?

Dan Schmitt writes that President Trump is strutting around looking for the Nobel Peace Prize or any award. Trump has solved a few wars, but they keep popping up. President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize. I have no idea.

According to the Democrats, Joe Biden would be worthy of an award for letting the most unvetted illegals into our country. The Democrats need their votes to get back into power.

What jobs haven’t the illegals taken? They are marvelous truck drivers! Who needs to know how to read a stinking road sign? Stand right up and get your prize, Joe.

Maybe, Joe could have gotten a prize for how he ended the Afghanistan war? Thirteen service members lost their lives needlessly and General Millie ordered a strike on a car containing a father and his children. It was better that Joe spent his days at the beach.

I would award Trump a prize if he could stop the Somali day care fraud. Somali criminals have funneled millions of taxpayer dollars out of this country. We are told that Social Security may go broke in 2030. Shouldn’t the hard-working Americans receive their benefits rather than Al-Shabab in pirateville? Just a thought.

Karen Stone