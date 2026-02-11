Letters to the Editor

Ensuring that local voices are heard — and not lost in paperwork or complexity — benefits everyone.

Beatty residents asking for clear info and transparency

Beatty is a small desert town of roughly 1,000 people, served by a volunteer Water and Sanitation District with aging infrastructure and limited staff. For nearly a year, the district has been without a manager, following the tragic loss of our previous one, and much of the responsibility has fallen to volunteers doing their best to keep essential services running.

At the same time, mining activity and related planning in our area have increased. Large-scale projects bring complex proposals, technical studies, and extensive documentation that small rural agencies must review and respond to, often without the staff, funding, or legal support available to larger jurisdictions.

This creates an imbalance that deserves attention — not because progress or development is unwelcome, but because transparency and fairness matter. When decisions involve groundwater, springs, and long-term impacts to the Amargosa region, local communities need the capacity to fully understand and participate in those decisions.

Many residents are simply asking for clear information, independent oversight, and the assurance that small towns are not overwhelmed by processes they lack the resources to manage. These are reasonable concerns and ones that deserve open discussion.

Rural communities like Beatty want to be good neighbors and responsible stewards of our environment. Ensuring that local voices are heard — and not lost in paperwork or complexity — benefits everyone.

Dee Crawford

Beatty, Nevada

The world takes advantage of America’s generosity

The United States of America is a strong and powerful nation. It is full of people that are kind, generous, compassionate and spoiled.

For way too many years the U.S. has been financing and trying to fix many of the world’s problems. Most countries have been taking advantage of us for decades.

Our excessive spending has brought us to the point of financial alarm. President Trump knows this, he is a businessman. He’s aware of who is abusing our generosity and trying to level the playing field with tariffs and military presence. And it is working, thank you.

The relations with other world countries is like a poker game. There is a lot of posturing and bluffing, but in the end it’s the money that talks and the B.S. that walks.

Vern Jewett