Letters to the Editor

Cody Whipple thinks this veteran is dumb but he’s not

I saw a recent article reporting on Cody Whipple’s criticism of former law enforcement personnel running for and winning elected offices. He believes that former police officers and veterans lack the intellectual background needed for elected office.

As a veteran, I find these comments extremely offensive and inaccurate beyond belief. Criticizing people who run toward the sound of gunfire or put their lives on the line in combat serving this country, I think, shows the kind of person he is – someone unfit to lead Nevada in any capacity.

In fact, the former law enforcement officers and veterans he criticizes (Governor Joe Lombardo, Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony, and his opponent for Congressional District 4, David Flippo, among many) all hold advanced degrees – which Whipple does not. All of the people Whipple criticizes as too dumb for office have proven leadership skills that I do not believe Whipple could ever match.

I don’t denigrate Whipple’s background in ranching, where he learned a solid work ethic – which, I might add, is also learned in the military and law enforcement – and I don’t say his undergraduate degree in Animal Science or experience in small businesses disqualifies him to run for office. That’s what’s great about America, everyone has a chance to work hard, succeed, and run for elected office if they so choose.

I served alongside thousands upon thousands of military personnel up and down the ranks who hold advanced degrees, have led tens of thousands of men and women in combat – our country owes them a solid “thank you,” not characterizing them as too dumb to do anything else. I served twenty-four years on active duty and take pride in my service.

After my military service, despite what Whipple might think about my intellect, I was smart enough to be the head of the legal department for an international corporation for 23-plus years. And, while I’ve learned a high IQ isn’t a guarantee for being intelligent, Mensa seemed to think I was smart enough for their organization as I’ve been a Mensa member for almost 40 years.

If Cody Whipple tries to walk back these remarks now, it would fall on deaf ears for me and I hope everyone else he has disparaged. I’ve seen too many people running for office try to rewrite their personal history only for the purpose of getting the votes of the people they offended in the past.

Jerry Hashimura

It was apple cider vinegar, not bullets

David Jaronik asks the question, how do politicians get rich so fast? Minnesota Rep. Omar’s wealth went up to $30 million in one year. She may have taken lessons from Nancy Pelosi on how to make the stock market work for you.

Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance wile making a speech. It turned out to be apple cider vinegar. There is no excuse for political violence, staged or not.

Republicans usually do not spray their political opponents with harmful substances. On the other hand, Democrats usually spray their political opponents with bullets, as in the case of Charlie Kirk and President Trump.

If you are sprayed with vinegar, you can change your clothes and you are good to go. In the aftermath of bullets you are good to go into the back of an ambulance or go to the cemetery. I’ll take my chances with the vinegar.

Karen Stone