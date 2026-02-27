Letters to the Editor

Advocate for voter ID, no matter how you feel about it

During the Biden/Mayorkas orchestrated immigration invasion I stated in a letter to the editor that when the illegal immigrants landed in the right places they did not need to vote to sway our close elections due to the census counting both citizens and non-citizens modifying the number of state constitutional seats in Democrat strongholds. Most people understand a citizenship path to voters remains the objective. As a Constitutional Conservative, I am truly thankful to the PVT for allowing my numerous opinions to be printed.

The speediness to citizenship to get Democrat voters has long been an applicable scheme. Numerous surveys are as high as three out of four new immigrant citizens vote for Democrats. Clinton was the first to comprehend and act, by requiring the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) to circumvent numerous requirements to stack the deck, resulting in votes.

Clinton only received 43% of the popular votes his first election and had the Lewinski scandal to deal with on his second campaign. Therefore, he directed the INS to bypass many requirements for citizenship resulting in 5.5 million new citizen voters; he won, plus the popular vote his second term.

Obama appointed Mayorkas as head of INS. Fees, including those to perform background checks, were diverted to outreach programs to contact nine million green card holders to apply for citizenship resulting in 5.7 million new citizen voters. Mayorkas reduced the interviews from 20 minutes to 5 minutes; when employees objected, they were moved to other areas of INS. Obama then made Mayorkas the head of Homeland Security. As Paul Harvey used to say, “here’s rest of the story is”; It should not be a surprise to anyone that more than 3.5 million immigrants under Biden/ Mayorkas’ reign were spring-boarded to citizenship.

U.S. citizens should be educated to the point of making rational decisions as to the benefits or destruction of our way of life. If you are devoid of racialism, bias, and Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) then ask yourself, am I for or against Socialism/Marxism, or deporting illegal immigrants; not just the criminals, but to stop the leftist strategy to derail our system to create a one-party rule. Either way, please advocate for voter ID, and make your voice heard!

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)