Letters to the Editor

Reader gives another reason to restart solar permitting

I was pleased to read Assemblymember Koenig’s recent piece on permitting solar. (Faster federal permitting could unleash Nevada’s multi-billion dollar energy boom; Feb. 18). A recent change in federal rules makes the promise of solar even more beneficial to Nevada.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a major reform to how renewable energy revenues are handled on federal lands. Beginning this year, 25 percent of federal revenues from solar and wind projects will go directly to the county where a project is located, with another 25 percent going to the state. In other words host communities will receive a meaningful, ongoing share of the value generated on nearby public lands.

This is a long-overdue correction. Until now, all these revenues went to the U.S. Treasury, even though counties bear the real-world impacts of development: on community services and local infrastructure. This money is guaranteed income, paid out over the 20-30 year lifetime of projects. It can go to paying for things like fixing roads, law enforcement, and making county employees’ pay so it’s commensurate with urban counties.

Supporting solar development does not mean cutting corners. The counties and residents I work with expect thorough environmental review, responsible siting, and meaningful local input. Those processes already exist and they should be followed. But, a de facto moratorium that leaves projects in limbo helps no one. It doesn’t improve environmental outcomes, and it doesn’t help rural Nevada economically. I hope Assemblymember Koenig and state government colleagues can persuade their counterparts at the federal level to allow for smart solar development.

Allison Pharr

Rural Organizing Associate, SUN (Solar United Neighbors) Nevada

Come on, it was just apple cider vinegar, not bullets

David Jaronik asks the question, how do politicians get rich so fast? Minnesota Rep. Omar’s wealth went up to $30 million in one year. She may have taken lessons from Nancy Pelosi on how to make the stock market work for you.

Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance wile making a speech. It turned out to be apple cider vinegar. There is no excuse for political violence, staged or not.

Republicans usually do not spray their political opponents with harmful substances. On the other hand, Democrats usually spray their political opponents with bullets, as in the case of Charlie Kirk and President Trump.

If you are sprayed with vinegar, you can change your clothes and you are good to go. In the aftermath of bullets you are good to go into the back of an ambulance or go to the cemetery. I’ll take my chances with the vinegar.

Karen Stone

One of the biggest burdens of living in the US is taxes

Living in the United States is a wonderful thing. But it does have its burdens.

One of the big burdens is taxes. We have federal, state, local taxes and utilities fees, which are actually taxes. People and industry are taxed on income, property, transportation, fuel and sales tax on purchases.

It’s a funny thing that if you lower or drop the percentage of taxes, in a capitalist society like the U.S. the commerce growth improves, and prosperity abounds. Lowering taxes actually increases the amount of revenue collected.

It’s a crying shame the Democrats don’t know anything about this.

Vern Jewett