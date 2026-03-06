Letters to the Editor

Perhaps the IPMC code could use some adjustments and modifications specific to Amargosa, but some sort of code needs to be enforced.

A recent Letter to the Editor about the proposed enforcement of the International Property Maintenance Code in Amargosa Valley caught my attention.

I live in Amargosa, and have since 1978. After doing some quick research on the code, I’m afraid I don’t share the opinions of those complaining and resisting its enforcement in Amargosa. While I do appreciate some of the freedoms that come with not having such codes to comply with on personal property, I also believe that this code ultimately would benefit the community, renters, and property owners alike. It mainly boils down to safety and public health. A filthy property full of garbage and junk attracts rats, snakes, and other vermin. A structure that is unstable, has unsafe, overloaded electrical wiring, leaky or unstable septic systems, black mold, etc., poses potential issues that can affect human health and life.

As it stands now, if you rent a house or trailer in Amargosa, there are no laws that keep unscrupulous slum lords from renting dangerous residences, and they aren’t required to repair things that sustain life and safety like a downed well, air-conditioning unit, or circuit breakers that keep tripping. That is not right.

It’s also not fair to a property owner when someone buys a neighboring property, then fills it with all sorts of junk, allows their yard to become overgrown with dried up weeds six feet high, or sets up 30 cages with dogs that bark all day and night and whose feces draw more flies than we have already.

Those sort of things not only make neighbors uncomfortable on their own property, but causes their property values to plummet, because who wants to buy a home next to that?

It’s time Amargosa Valley joins the civilized world. Perhaps the code could use some adjustments and modifications specific to Amargosa, but some sort of code needs to be enforced. It’s not the Wild West anymore.

Bonnie Doyle

Where would we be if it was a Harris/Walz administration

Democrats, ask yourself a question as to what shape America would be in if Harris/Walz had been elected. So far all you see is yelling, screaming and criticizing Trump (TDS) and wanting to turn our country into socialism by handing out free stuff that all us taxpayers will have to pay for. You might want to look at what socialist countries have become, like Venezuela.

Why do most want to protect the criminals who are rapists, child molesters, drug peddlers, murderers, etc. when ICE is wanting to get them out of our country? These people are rioting, not protesting. If a rioter is harmed in any way this is all over our news but not when illegals are causing nothing but chaos to our country, costing millions of dollars, but there is very little, if anything in our fake news.

I don’t understand why these people refuse to face reality. People should get what was voted for, like getting rid of all our criminals who have come here illegally and do not want to live by our laws. These criminals should be deported. I don’t understand why the rioters would want to protect these criminals.

Also, why do the Dems want to vote against voter ID? These Democrats are insinuating people may be too ignorant/stupid to be able to get an ID to vote. We have to have an ID for practically everything you do. Doesn’t make sense! Well, as the saying goes, “No fix for stupid!”

Bill Angle