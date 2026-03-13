Letters to the Editor

The Democrats’ disgraceful behavior on full display

It is hard to imagine how far the Democrat Party has fallen in such a short period of time. In my lifetime Democrats actually loved our country. JFK stated, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what I can do for my country.

I want to address our Nevada Democrats that attended the recent State of the Union speech, Senators Cortes Masto and Rosen, US Representatives, Horsford and Lee. Rep Titus chose to boycott the speech who, I am sure would have followed in unison the others. When asked by President Trump if you would stand by Americans or illegal aliens, the Republican side stood and cheered for America, while the entire side of Democrats sat stoically, not moving except for the two socialists, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who disrupted the House by yelling at the president and wearing anti-ICE pins on their lapels.

Then when the men’s Olympic Hockey Team, that had just won gold by beating Canada, walked into the chamber, who are actual heroes for America, again the Democrats sat silently with somber faces, not moving in the least.

This is just another case of Democrats’ disrespectful behavior as before when we witnessed the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who stood before all and tore each sheet of paper containing the president’s words in shreds. Some experts actually say this behavior is actually a sign of autism.

I wonder if these Democrat-elected officials believe they are protecting the betterment of American citizens when they choose to ignore American Olympic medal winners or show their anti-American response to the choosing of illegal aliens over American citizens. Also, I wonder if Democrats across Nevada also feel that illegal immigrants are chosen over themselves. Why would we continue to vote for people like this?

I am sure that Nevada’s attorney general, Aaron Ford, who is running to be governor of Nevada, also agrees 100% with how our national Democrat leaders behaved at the State of the Union speech. Do they realize how pathetic they looked?

Today’s Democrats are more interested in bashing America than loving it.

Arnold Breitenbach

Reader says stop protecting rich, release Epstein files

We the people, demand the release of the remaining files, including all videos of the Epstein files. The survivors deserve justice after decades of cover-ups, even by law enforcement.

Let the whole truth come out; let the chips fall where they may! Politicians, businessmen, tech moguls, royals, government leaders and any other rich men who knowingly went to Epstein’s properties to rape young girls. They should all be held accountable! The accountability is beginning to happen in Europe - come on USA, stop protecting these rich men!

Didn’t it occur to any of these men that they could be blackmailed? Or they should would be exposed? This is what happens when men don’t use their brains but allow the other brain in their pants to make decisions.

Judith Beay