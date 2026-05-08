Letters to the Editor

I have never forgotten his kindness and over the years told this story to many people.

Sometimes kindness is never forgotten by recipient

I feel compelled to share a story to recognize George Wehrly for his exceptional character and kindness.

While working together in the late 1990s, I witnessed George consistently go above and beyond his official duties. Every morning, rather than just buzzing me through the jail door to pick up an inmate, George would personally meet me at the door with a warm “good morning”. He would walk between me and any inmates, ensuring my safety until I exited.

This was not agency policy. It was a testament to his character. I have never forgotten his kindness and over the years told this story to many people.

George Wehrly is a reminder of the impact one truly good person can have on the world.

Tamara Thompson

Reader reenforces stance on reelection of Michele Fiore

I wrote a Letter to the Editor about Michele Fiore from my perspective as a retired legal professional – that the PVT was kind enough to print on March 18th of this year. Today, I am writing a shorter letter from my perspective as a Nye County and Pahrump citizen.

What prompted this letter is my having to drive by, almost every single day, the campaign billboard for Fiore and getting campaign material from her. The billboard prominently declares, “They attacked her. She fought back. President Trump stood with Judge Fiore.” First, it must have been quite some attack that caused her to fight back by stealing over $70,000 and using it to pay rent, get cosmetic surgery, and pay for her daughter’s wedding. If I’m attacked, my first instinct isn’t to steal other people’s money. I guess Fiore sees it differently.

Second, Trump “stood with” her, like he stood with disgraced former Representative George Santos, who, among many things, was convicted of fraud by using donor credit cards and stealing identities to steal funds. That’s certainly good company Fiore finds herself in. Other “fine” citizens Fiore finds herself among, and that Trump pardoned, are a convicted cop killer who was charged with another violent crime and it has been reported that 13 others that Trump pardoned have already committed heinous crimes since being released.

The recidivism rate for those receiving a presidential pardon doesn’t look too good… can we expect better from Fiore, who has never admitted the jury was wrong, never paid a penny in restitution, and paints herself as a victim? The real victims are those that put trust in her in the first place and had their money stolen.

Fiore’s campaign flyer states, “This is about truth, courage, and letting voters decide…” I certainly agree with that statement. Truth and courage, in my opinion, are traits sorely lacking in Fiore and I hope the voters make the right decision and she is not reelected.

Jerry Hashimura