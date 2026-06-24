Letters to the Editor

Reader thankful for ICE’s efforts to control criminals

George Tucker sure has a lot of sympathy for illegals who have committed crimes in our country. ICE is so bad! Wah wah, boo-hoo. Cry me a bucket of tears. I’ll save my sympathy for Jocelyn Nungaray. She was 12 years old when she was raped and strangled by two illegals from Venezuela. Another girl from Texas was raped and murdered by a man from Guatemala. She was only 11. Several women have met the same fate. Where is your concern for them George? If ICE agents had removed these criminals, those people would still be alive.

I’ll believe everything the Democrats say about Iran. They don’t mean us any harm and they won’t use a bomb on us if it’s not a high-technology nuclear weapon. They are so choosy.

Thank goodness for ICE. I believe we should be able to discuss issues without being sarcastic and without being a big know-it-all. I was just a little sarcastic. Someone else was the big know-it-all. I’ll give you three guesses who that is.

Karen Stone

Family praises excellent care at Desert View Hospital

Kudos to Desert View Hospital. The support and care our loved one received at your facility was second to none. We can honestly say every single staff member had our best interest at heart.

Over the nine days we spent with Mom at Desert View, your team went above and beyond at every turn to make her, and all of us, feel comfortable, informed, and cared-for. You took the time to explain every procedure, every medication, and every decision in detail, never making us feel rushed or in the dark. You checked in on us constantly, asking what we needed and offering a steady, reassuring presence even when we couldn’t find the words. You treated us like family, and that is something we will never forget.

To the nursing staff in particular – we owe you a debt of gratitude that words cannot fully capture. Nurses are the heart of a hospital, and your nurses showed us exactly what that means. The compassion, skill and patience you brought to Mom’s bedside, hour after hour, day after day, made an unbearable time bearable. Many of you came in to see her even when you weren’t on the clock. You sat with her, held her hand, talked with her, laughed with her, and stayed close when it mattered most. That kind of care doesn’t come from a job description – it comes from who you are as people.

With heartfelt thanks,

The Ahrens Family

Could you tell us again why Michele Fiore was pardoned?

Yes friends, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is alive and well in Nye County, Nevada. Not because TDS is a cute buzzword used by the MAGA crowd but because of the blinders used by his supporters. In this primary election, 22% of Nye County voters saw it in their wisdom to return a convicted felon to the office of justice of the peace.

Quite frankly, I’m disgusted and ashamed to be part of this community at this time. Once again, Trump tribal politics overrule anything resembling common sense, dignity, respect or the rule of law.

Trump pardoned Michele Fiore, who was convicted of six counts of wire fraud used to bilk Nevada residents out of $70,000 for a fallen police officer’s memorial. Fiore used those funds for her daughter’s wedding, rent and cosmetic surgery.

In December 2022, Commissioner Donna Cox read a letter from Trump strongly supporting Michele Fiore for a vacant justice of the peace seat. Trump called Fiore “an outstanding and wonderful woman whom I have known for a long while” and stated she would make an “absolutely fantastic justice of the peace.” Fiore was appointed by a 5-0 vote. At a recent meeting the subject of Fiore’s conviction was presented for discussion only to be tabled by a commissioner because poor Michelle “hadn’t been sentenced.” Interesting to note there was ZERO pushback at this outrage by the rest of the commissioners. Perhaps it’s high time for the voters of Nye County to take out the trash on all levels of our government.

E. Henry Humbert