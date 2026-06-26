Letters to the Editor

The words “thank you” don’t seem adequate, but multiply that by our 800-plus members and it becomes a big deal.

Jackpot Joanie’s comes to the Moose Lodge’s rescue

We recently had a small fire in the kitchen at the Moose Lodge. We still needed to be able to provide our members with meals during the time when our kitchen would normally have been open.

After having breakfast at Jackpot Joanie’s on June 16th, two of our members talked to a number of managers and they were able to negotiate a very reasonable price for our Taco Tuesday Dinner.

Later that day when we went to pick up our order, we were told that there was no charge for the food. Unbelievable!

The Moose Lodge is usually the organization that puts on donation dinners to help others in our community and there was Jackpot Joanie’s being a supportive part of the community and giving us a much-needed helping hand. Every member who had dinner that night was told of your generosity.

The words “thank you” don’t seem adequate, but multiply that by our 800-plus members and it becomes a big deal.

Sincerest thanks to Jackpot Joanie’s for your kindness and generosity when we needed it the most.

Lori Stefani, Chaplain

Pahrump Moose Lodge #808