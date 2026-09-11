Letters to the Editor

So, are we at war with Canada? I don’t think so, but Canada’s PM, Carney, said we are,

Prime minister says Canada is at war with us - Really?

So, are we at war with Canada? I don’t think so, but Canada’s PM, Carney, said we are, so I looked into his background to see how he possibly came to that conclusion.

First, he was born in Canada, but it seems he is also a citizen of Ireland and England, where he not long ago held the job of being the governor of the Bank of England. So, he’s no doubt pretty smart, which is fine, but he was also a trustee of the World Economic Forum, and that really bothers me.

I’ve studied the top people of the WEF and found them to be so self-absorbed in being the chief deciders for us peasants and the rest of the world. They have long claimed to have “no power” and just want to “advise” everyone on what they should do without question. There have been several countries that totally followed their advice that used to be quite prosperous, but which later were ruined, or nearly so. I’m sure if you could catch Mark Carney, in an honest moment, he’d say he considers himself much more a leader of the world than a leader of Canada; maybe that’s why he considers Communist China his favorite pal rather than the U.S. When NAFTA was passed, certain things were restricted from the bands of tariffs, like many farm goods. The U.S. didn’t put tariffs on Canada’s or Mexico’s products, but Canada sure did on those U.S. products.

Now there have been some possible “Trans-shipment” issues, which is a country taking products made in a non-favored country. deleting where it was made, then using its favored-nation status to sell that product. Maybe Carney is impressed with how Communist China can control its population. I’ve been to Canada several times; like the people I’ve met, and there is a great deal to like about it, but sometimes, when we’re fortunate enough to have choices like voting for a leader, we make mistakes from time to time.

The U.S. did in 2020 and chose a leader who was a better fit for leading the “walking dead” than the U.S.

David Jaronik

Reader reminds us that the flag still deserves respect

This was clipped about 20 years ago from a local publication.

“Hello! Remember me? Some people call me “Old Glory”, others call me the “Star-Spangled Banner”, but whatever they call me, I am your flag, the flag of the United States of America.

Something has been bothering me, so I thought I would talk it over with you – because it is about you and me.

I remember some time ago people would line up on both sides of the street to watch the parade, and naturally, I was leading everyone, proudly waving in the breeze.

When your daddy saw me coming he immediately removed his hat and placed it against his left shoulder so that his hand was directly over his heart – remember?

And you, I remember, were standing there, straight as a soldier. You didn’t have a hat but you were giving the right salute. Remember your little sister? Not to be outdone, she was saluting the same as you were with her right hand over her heart. Remember?

What happened? I’m still the same old flag. Oh, I’ve added a few more stars since you were a boy and a lot more blood has been shed since those parades so long ago.

But now, somehow, I don’t feel as proud as I used to feel. When I come down your street you just stand there with your hands in your pockets. You may give me a small glance, and then you look away. I see children running around you shouting. They don’t seem to know who I am.

I saw one man take his hat off, then he looked around and when he didn’t see anyone else take off his hat, he put his back on.

Is it a sin to be patriotic today? Have you forgotten what I stand for, and where I have been? Anzio, Guadalcanal, Korea and Vietnam?

Take a look at the memorial honor rolls and see the number of Americans who gave their lives to keep this republic free. When you salute me, you are actually saluting them.

Well, it won’t be long until I’ll be coming down your street again. So, when you see me, please stand straight and place your hand over your heart and I’ll know that you remembered. I’ll salute you by waving back!”

Remember what our flag stands for, and teach our children to respect it as we do.

Rodney E. Wright