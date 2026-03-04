Lincoln Day Dinner 2026: Republican resoluteness —PHOTOS

The longstanding Nye County Republican Party gathering returned to Pahrump over the weekend, with Gov. Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Wayne Allyn Root and more as the event’s featured speakers.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony was one of the featured speakers at this year’s Nye County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada’s incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court judges, Department 2 Judge Robert Lane (left) and Department 1 Judge Kim Wanker (right), at the 2026 Nye County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

(From left to right) Armed Forces Chamber Commander Andre’ Haynes, Nevada Young Republicans Chairman Woodrow Johnston, Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo, and candidate for Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District David Flippo. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The longstanding Nye County Republican Central Committee (Nye County Republican Party) Lincoln Day Dinner saw a strong showing this year, with many elected Grand Old Party officials, candidates, and supporters gathering in Pahrump for a night of Republican resolve.

“It was a knockout dinner,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times after the dinner concluded. “We’re very grateful and thankful that we have the support of the governor, the lieutenant governor, our state controller, the Assembly minority leader and the Senate minority leader.”

This year’s Lincoln Day Dinner was a sold-out event with 213 guests. More than $33,000 was raised for the Nye County Republican Party at the dinner.

“I think it cements, crystal clear, that the Nye County Republican Party is the official party, is the guiding force, is the tipping point of how we’re going to make Nevada red and great again,” Blundo said.

Doors to the Saturday, Feb. 28, event at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino opened at 5 p.m. Attendees mingled and chatted with each other before lining up for the buffet. While guests enjoyed their food, a live auction took place with Ski Censke conducting the activity. After the auction finished, candidates and incumbents made their way to the stage to speak.

“If you were trying to make a mark, tonight was the place to be,” Blundo enthused.

Speakers included Nye County District Attorney candidate Michelle Nelson, Nevada state treasurer candidate Jeff Carter, incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kim Wanker, Nevada state treasurer candidate Drew Johnson, and District 5 Nye County commissioner candidate Matt Sadler.

“This is a great opportunity for me to meet a few new people that I might not have met already, let them know about the campaign, find out more about the constituents and what they’re looking for out of their government, and what better place than this?” Sadler said before his prepared remarks.

Other political speakers included Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 judge candidate Nathan Gent, attorney general candidate Danny Tarkanian, secretary of state candidate Ronda Kennedy, Nye County clerk candidate Kayla Ball, Nevada Senate Minority Leader Robin Titus, and Michele Fiore, who is seeking reelection to her justice of the peace seat.

“I am your judge. I am battle-tested and I will continue to be your judge,” Fiore told the crowd.

After the candidates and incumbents spoke, the Nye County Republican Party’s endorsed candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, David Flippo, took to the stage.

“Nye County has been tremendous for my campaign. They’ve supported me, they endorsed me in my last campaign, they endorsed me right up front in this campaign,” Flippo told the Pahrump Valley Times after his speech. “So I owe a lot of respect to Nye County. They want to get the best conservative that can win and beat Steven Horsford.”

Incumbent Republican Nevada state controller Andy Matthews was the first statewide elected official to take the stage.

“We’ve got a big election year coming up. Everybody’s got their theories on what this election year is going to look like, but I always start from the perspective that you take nothing for granted. You’ve got to work hard. You’ve got to earn every victory. I think we’ve got a great opportunity as a party to win this year,” Matthews said before taking the stage. “I think it’s going to be critical that we elect Republicans to statewide offices, hopefully send more Republicans to Carson City in the Legislature. That’s going to take a lot of effort. It’s going to take a commitment from our grassroots voters. The Nye County Republican Party is a great community for our party, and I think it’s a good opportunity there.”

Once the state controller finished speaking, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony spoke, followed by Nevada’s governor, Joe Lombardo.

“I represent the entire state, so it’s important that I make the effort to come and see everybody,” Lombardo told the Pahrump Valley Times before the event. “A lot of times people think that your elected officials are sequestered in Clark County or maybe even Washoe County, but I make it a point of context that I get out to see everybody.”

Popular conservative entertainer, activist and political commentator Wayne Allyn Root closed out the evening once all the elected officials finished their speeches.

“Everyone knows me as a Vegas guy and a Nevada guy. So I try to come to every event, in Vegas and in the environs around Vegas, Nye County, Pahrump, being very nearby,” Root explained.

Many other notables were also in attendance, including Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Undersheriff Cory Fowles, incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 2 Judge Robert Lane, former Nye County commissioner Frank Carbone, Nye County clerk candidate Andrew Caccavale, incumbent Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi, justice of the peace candidate Michael Foley, secretary of state candidate Sharron Angle, Assemblyman Bert Gurr, Nevada Young Republicans Chairman Woodrow Johnston, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II, Nye County Commission Chair Ron Boskovich, District 1 Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, incumbent Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof, Fifth Judicial District Court Department 2 judge candidate Jason Earnest, District 4 Nye County commissioner candidate Anthony Greco, Assembly District 41 candidate Kelly Chapman, Nye County Republican Party Vice Chair Debra Gaylord-Thomas, and incumbent District 5 Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland.

“All these top leaders from all over Nevada are here. It’s amazing,” Strickland told the Pahrump Valley Times at the dinner.

The Nye County Republican Party wants to thank attendees, candidates, elected officials, sponsors, donors, volunteers and the staff at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino for making this year's Lincoln Day Dinner a reality.