Lincoln Day Dinner returns to Pahrump

This year’s Lincoln Day Dinner will feature Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore and conservative commentator Wayne Allyn Root.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony spoke at the Nye County Republican Central Committee’s Trump-Reagan Dinner in November 2025 and will be returning to Pahrump to speak at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has spoken at the Nye County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner before and will return this year as the event’s featured speaker. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Republican Central Committee’s (Nye County Republican Party) longstanding annual Lincoln Day Dinner is returning to Pahrump with a lineup of influential and prominent Grand Old Party figures.

“We’re going to have a knockout showing at this dinner,” Nye County Republican Party Chairman Leo Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s going to be very strong.”

This year’s Lincoln Day Dinner will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino located at 681 S. Highway 160. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served around 6 p.m. The event will end at 10 p.m.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo will be the event’s featured keynote speaker. Joining the governor as featured speakers will be Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Congressman Mark Amodei, and State Controller Andy Matthews.

All of the above have announced their bids for reelection, except for Amodei, who announced earlier this month that he won’t be seeking another term to represent the Silver State’s second congressional district in Washington. Amodei’s seat covers Northern Nevada, including Reno and Carson City, and also rural communities such as Winnemucca and Elko.

Before Nevada’s congressional districts were redrawn and an additional congressmember was added in the early 2010s, Amodei’s district included a large part of the state, including Northern Nevada, central Nevada communities such as Tonopah, and reached down to Southern Nevada, encompassing Pahrump.

“There’s a real history there, and we appreciate his service in Congress,” Blundo said. “He’s done a good job.”

Rounding out the lineup of featured guests will be the Nye County Republican Party’s endorsed Congressional District 4 candidate David Flippo, conservative activist and political commentator Wayne Allyn Root, and Michele Fiore, who is seeking reelection to her Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat.

Since it is an election year, in addition to the dinner’s featured notables, there will be plenty of state and local elected officials and candidates as well. The event will also feature a live auction and photo opportunities. Blundo added that he expects this to be the largest Lincoln Day Dinner to date.

For more information about obtaining tickets to this year's Lincoln Day Dinner, contact Leo Blundo at (702) 595-2269 or Debra Gaylord-Thomas at (530) 216-0529.

Tickets can also be acquired by visiting the dinner's Eventbrite page at tinyurl.com/36fpjtv2.

For more information, visit the Nye County Republican Central Committee at nyegop.org.

