Lincoln Day Dinner to feature Gov. Lombardo, other notable Republicans

It’s almost time for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner and anyone who is hoping to secure a last-minute ticket to this gathering of the conservative-minded will want to move quickly.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Lincoln Day Dinner has been a longstanding tradition in the Pahrump community, with local Republicans coming together for a night of camaraderie with their fellow GOPers.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Gov. Joe Lombardo will once again be the keynote speaker at the Nye County Republican Central Committee's Annual Lincoln Day Dinner, which will take place next Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file The annual Lincoln Day Dinner is just around the corner and the event is almost sold out. Slated for March 22, this year's event will include a bevy of politicians speaking, along with auctions, dinner and of course, like-minded conversation.

It’s almost time for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner and anyone who is hoping to secure a last-minute ticket to this gathering of the conservative-minded will want to move quickly, as there are only a limited number of seats remaining.

“We’ve got less than 10 tickets left!” event co-organizer Debra Gaylord-Thomas told the Pahrump Valley Times on Thursday, March 13. “We’ve got most of our tables completely sold and there are going to be a lot of our officials there, from both the state and local level.”

Scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the 2025 Lincoln Day Dinner is sponsored by the Nye County Republican Central Committee. The event is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. with a no-host cocktail hour, dinner at 6 p.m. and the evening’s headliners, its speakers, are set take to the stage at 8 p.m.

“Gov. Joe Lombardo will be giving us special insights to what’s going on in our legislative session this year,” information from the Nye County Republican Central Committee details. “We’ll hear about our victories, challenges and what we can do to help our wonderful governor. Many other state and county electeds will be there, including state controller Andy Matthews. We’ll welcome Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and a few other special speakers.”

Aside from the speakers, Lincoln Day Dinner attendees will be able to participate in some competitive bidding and a sumptuous dinner, too, with Gaylord-Thomas remarking, “We’ll have some photo ops, a live auction and a silent auction and of course, we’ll be serving a nice meal of fabulous prime rib. Our live auction has some exciting prizes, including two guns and items signed by our very own President Donald Trump. Everyone will also get a ticket for the door prizes and attendees will be able to purchase additional tickets for the door prizes as well. It’s going to be a great night, it should be a lot of fun.”

The Lincoln Day Dinner will take place Saturday, March 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.

For ticket information contact Gaylord-Thomas at 530-216-0529.

For more information on the event or the Nye County Republican Central Committee visit NyeGOP.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com