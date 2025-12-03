Lions Club bringing back Breakfast with Santa

After several years hiatus, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club is excited to bring back one of its previous holiday traditions, Breakfast with Santa. Youngsters can meet Mr. Claus himself, enjoy a tasty, free breakfast and even write a Letter to Santa for the club's gift delivery initiative. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The holidays are in full swing and the Pahrump Valley Lions Club is gearing up for the return of what was once one of its most popular annual activities, Breakfast with Santa.

Last held pre-pandemic, this free family event invites everyone in the community out for a morning of merriment with the man in the big red suit. From the youngsters of the valley to the young-at-heart, anyone looking for a fun and festive way to spend this Saturday can find just that at Breakfast with Santa.

“The last time we did this was 2019, so it’s been quite a while and we are really glad to be bringing it back,” Pahrump Valley Lion Marcia Newyear told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re going to be holding it at the Pahrump Valley Museum this year, which is really a perfect place for it, there’s room for us to spread out and I think it’ll work out really well.”

As its name would imply, Breakfast with Santa will include a meal for all in attendance, with a menu of French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee to keep the parents perked up. There will be a crafting station set up as well, giving the kiddos a space to unleash their creative side and of course, Santa will be on hand to meet with the children and take some Christmas photos.

Breakfast with Santa also dovetails with the Lions’ Letters to Santa program, in which area children ages 12 and under can submit a letter containing their name, age, contact information and Christmas wishes. The Lions then utilize available funds and donations to fulfill those wishes, complete with decorative wrapping paper and delivered straight to the homes of the children who write.

“And if they haven’t already written their Letter to Santa, they can go ahead and do that at breakfast too,” Newyear said. “We’ll have a collection box for them at the event.”

For families who may not be able to make it to the breakfast on Saturday, there is no need to worry their kiddos will be left out. Letters to Santa can also be submitted at the specially decorated mailbox inside the Pahrump Post Office on Postal Road.

Newyear, who has been a member of the Lions Club for 36 years, said the Letters to Santa program and Breakfast with Santa event are each just one small way that the Lions Club strives to support its hometown.

“The Lions is a community-based association and originally, our main project was sight – anything to do with sight,” the 36-year Lions member detailed. “Helen Keller had asked the Lions Club in 1925 to become her Knights of the Blind and so, that is how that started. All of our clubs have the international functions that we work on, sight being the one of the first, but it really is community-based. Whatever is needed in the community is what we try to help with. It can be a lot of work but it’s a wonderful organization to be a part of. And all of our money that comes in, 100% of it goes back out. We are all volunteers!”

Breakfast with Santa is set for this Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Avenue. Lions will begin cooking up breakfast at 9 a.m. and Kris Kringle is expected to be in attendance from 10 a.m. to noon.

