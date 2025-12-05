Local animal rescue is hosting pet microchipping clinic this weekend

The Dawg House Rescuers event will also feature raffles, vendors, and photos with the Grinch.

Proceeds from the Sunday event will go toward Dawg House Rescuers’ mission of helping animals. The event will feature local vendors, raffles, and dogs available for rehoming. (Dawg House Rescuers)

Dawg House Rescuers, a Pahrump-based nonprofit, is hosting their last microchipping clinic of the year on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Cats and dogs can be microchipped at the Dawg House Rescuers clinic for $35, which includes a lifetime registration. Dawg House Rescuers has been doing microchipping clinics for about two years. (Dawg House Rescuers)

Microchipping your pet is one of the most effective ways to ensure your furry friend can be promptly and safely reunited with you if they ever become lost. An upcoming event this week organized by a local animal rescue organization can help with microchipping your pet.

“More and more we have people who see us at different events say, ‘Thank you. You microchipped my dog, he got out and I got him right back within an hour,’” said Dawg House Rescuers COO Valerie Iori.

Dawg House Rescuers, a Pahrump-based nonprofit, is hosting their last microchipping clinic of the year on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The holiday-themed event will be held at the Tractor Supply Co., located at 900 East Highway 372. Dawg House Rescuers has been doing microchipping clinics for about two years.

“The impact, the knowledge [of microchipping pets] is getting out there,” Iori told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Cats and dogs can be microchipped at the clinic for $35, including a lifetime registration. Families, children and all pets are encouraged to attend for a special photo booth with the Grinch. Grinch pictures taken by a professional photographer will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. The first 24 children to take photos with the one who stole Christmas will receive a Grinch-themed goody bag.

“We want to make it fun, especially for the kiddos,” Iori explained. “It’s our way of giving back to the community for their support to us. We always try to do something where we’re saying thank you.”

The event will feature local vendors, raffles, treats like cookies and drinks, including hot cocoa. A mailbox will be present where kids can write letters that will be delivered to Santa. Four or five dogs available for rehoming will also be at the clinic. Proceeds from the Sunday event will go toward Dawg House Rescuers’ mission of helping animals.

“We want to make it fun for the community,” Iori enthused.

For more information about Dawg House Rescuers, visit dawghouserescuersofpahrump.com.

Dawg House Rescuers microchip clinic