Local artists sought for new Pahrump mural

The Pahrump Tourism Information Center is seeking local artists to help create a new mural on the inside of the building. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Tourism Information Center is located off Highway 160, so locals and visitors alike will be able to experience the new mural once completed. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
January 14, 2026 - 4:36 am
 

The Pahrump Tourism Information Center located off Highway 160 is being revamped and with these changes comes an opportunity for local artists to leave their creative mark in Nye County’s largest community.

“We want to tell Pahrump’s story and celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation,” Pahrump Tourism Coordinator Jaynee Reeves told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The three walls inside the information center are set to be painted with a new mural that represents Pahrump’s history, culture and community. The project is seeking one lead artist and two to three other artists to create the collaborative mural.

“We want our visitors to remember coming through our town and to tell other people about our beautiful community,” Reeves explained. “So, I’m really hoping for a trickle effect from this being a focal point for tourism information. Something to cherish for our town and highlighting the spirit of Pahrump to share with others.”

In addition to the mural, the information center will also be receiving new or updated signage, landscaping, lighting and music. The renovation project is a partnership between Visit Pahrump, Pahrump Valley Main Street, the Pahrump Valley Museum and the Town of Pahrump Building and Grounds Department.

Once the updated information center is completed, it will be unveiled later this year on June 30 at a ceremony.

If you’re a local artist interested in getting involved with the mural, send your past artwork examples to Jaynee Reeves at jlreeves@pahrumpnv.gov. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31.

For further information about the project, contact Jaynee Reeves at (775) 537-5121.

For more information about tourism in Pahrump, go to visitpahrump.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

