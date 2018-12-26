Local couple puts Christmas on display

The days and weeks surrounding Christmas and the holiday season bring with it a glowing atmosphere to Pahrump that signifies the spirit of the season. One local couple works tirelessly to emblazon that spirit along their street, both on the exterior and interior, all of which is open to the public by appointment.
Hundreds of lights, ornaments and over two dozen themed trees are just a part of the collection inside Curt and Dot Ahrens’ Pahrump residence.
Dot, who has has been working on building her collection for decades, said anyone is welcome to come view her collection that she spent over 400 hours setting up for the holidays.
Dot and Curt’s collection is well beyond the basic ornaments and lighting. Every room in their 4,600-square-foot home is full of some type of decoration, ornament or other display of the Christmas spirit, including 25 themed trees and a large collection of nutcrackers of various styles and sizes.
In the living room, the spirit can be viewed and felt with a tree containing more than 1,400 ornaments, Dot, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, said. Along the window sills of a large window inside the living room area, a string of Santa Claus dolls, which are surrounded by several other decorations that cover the space.
Some of the 25 themed trees spread throughout Dot and Curt’s Pahrump home include an Elvis tree and one that is themed around the Coca-Cola Company.
“You have to have Coca-Cola stuff if you live in Atlanta because that’s the home of Coke,” Dot said.
Dot also has a Mary Kay-themed tree; she is a Mary Kay sales consultant.
Dot said she makes it a point to have every window in her home contain a tree that is visible from the outside.
Both Dot and Curt are retired from Delta Airlines. Dot worked in Atlanta, and Curt was previously stationed in Los Angeles for Delta, though the two interacted with each other during their years with the airline. Curt moved to Pahrump after retiring from Delta.
In 2011, Curt’s then-wife passed away, and both he and Dot reconnected. By 2012, after carrying on a long distance relationship, the couple married and Dot moved to Pahrump.
According to Dot, both of them each had their own large collection of Christmas gear when she moved to the area. That combined collection now sits for all to view.
“I have people coming just about every night, and if they want to come by and see it, they’re welcome,” she said.
Dot said to give her a call before coming out to see the lights that come on automatically at 5 p.m. Individuals or families looking to visit Dot’s display can reach her at 775-751-8166 or 775-209-2200. The display is open until Jan. 2.
Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com
A closer look
