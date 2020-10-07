72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Local elementary school gifted with educational materials

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2020 - 7:09 pm
 

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Joe Gent, director of Alternative, Distance, Adult and Pre-K Education, said he, staff members and especially the students, were very appreciative of the generous gesture.

He noted the donation nearly doubled the amount of reading materials the school received last year from the local Rotarians.

“The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club recognizes the importance of teaching the children the desire to love books at a young age,” Gent said. “Because they recognize that, it is their intent to do whatever they can to help us promote reading with a love of literature and books, and that’s why they work with their resources who put together the book bags that were sent home with all of our students. The amount of books they gave us was really a surprise. They have had some generous donations to their program and they were able to pass it along to us. It was pretty awesome.”

As a result of the donation, Gent said he plans to meet with Rotary Club members later this month to discuss the educational activities at the campus.

“I’m going to visit with them and tell them what we do down here and try to help the kids get ready, and get a jump start as they enter kindergarten,” he said. “Mt. Charleston School reopened last year. Years ago, it was a full K-through 5 elementary school. Now it’s a Pre-K elementary, and we service both students who qualify for the Nevada Ready Pre-K Grant, for the four-year-olds, and we also service the Pahrump area Special Education and Early Childhood students, who are the three-and four-year-olds. The kids are really enjoying their materials, and they are a wonderful age to work with.”

Additionally, Gent spoke about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected operations at the school.

He noted that at present, student enrollment has experienced a slight decline.

“Last year we topped out at about 209 students, so it has dropped slightly this year,” he said. “We think it’s because of the pandemic, so a lot of parents are kind of holding onto their kids, and keeping them at home. Right now, we are over 130 students. As far as operations are concerned here, it’s weird having to wear a mask all day, and unfortunately, we can’t use our big playground yet. We do a lot of movement on the inner-circle pavement, which is what we call ‘gross motor time’.”

Social distancing and additional safety procedures were other topics of discussion Gent touched on.

“Along with that, no volunteers are allowed on our campus this year, and no parents are allowed to come and volunteer because of the pandemic, so that’s kind of different and it can be quite a challenge at times, but we are making it work out.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Getty Images Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program began on-site outdoor and window visi ...
Long-term care ombudsmen resume visits to facilities
Staff Report

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program resumed on-site visits to facilities Oct. 1 after seven months of precautionary restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants
Staff Report

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Getty Images Home decorations are projected to be the second-highest grossing category in Neva ...
State retailers expect $128.7 million in Halloween spending
Staff Report

Nevada consumers are projected to spend $128.7 million on scary decorations, elaborate costumes and sugary sweets to celebrate Halloween, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remain ...
Online DMV license renewal available ahead of schedule
Staff Report

Most Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website, dmvnv.com.