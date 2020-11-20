Local man facing child sex charges

Raymond Luvian

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted by the Modesto Police Department in California regarding the case on Nov. 3.

“The suspect, identified as Raymond Luvian, 27, a resident of Pahrump, had allegedly been trading sexually explicit videos with a 13-year-old juvenile in California,” Horak noted. “On Nov. 10, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at Raymond’s residence in Pahrump.”

Horak went on to say that Luvian actually told detectives that he had been trading video and images with the juvenile, and he was aware of the juvenile’s age.

“Raymond was arrested for using or permitting a minor under the age of 14, to produce pornography, promote sexual performance of a minor under 14, attempted incest, attempted lewdness with a child, and luring a child to engage in sex.”

