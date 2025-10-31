Local rescue seeks your help with pup’s condition

Snuggles the dog is in the process of getting treatment but more help is still needed.

Dawg House Rescuers, a local animal rescue organization, is reaching out to the community for help so a Pahrump pup can have a successful recovery.

“Even without treatment, even being crippled, this dog is happy. She wants to live,” Dawg House COO Valerie Iori told the Pahrump Valley Times. “There’s not a mean bone in her body. We’ve got to give her a chance.”

Snuggles, an approximately three-and-a-half-year-old dog, first came to Dawg House in March of this year. Snuggles began to walk awkwardly, so she was taken to the vet, where a worrying calcium buildup was found. After rest and medication, Snuggles was sent home, but unfortunately her condition continued and turned into intervertebral disc disease, or IVDD.

“If there’s a chance that she can walk again and live a normal, healthy life and find a forever home with that, then we have to make it happen,” Iori emphasized.

After this, Snuggles was scheduled to be euthanized because her condition was getting progressively worse, but Dawg House didn’t want to give up, so they began looking into treatments like acupuncture and water therapy.

“This is going to take time,” Iori said. “So we know that we have to be proactive and get that funding somehow.”

So far, Snuggles has received seven acupuncture treatments. Dawg House has been able to raise funds for nine treatments, so they only have enough money left for two more, which is why they need help. Dawg House is aiming to raise money for Snuggles’ future treatments.

“We’ve seen the progress, and we’d like to give her the opportunity to continue,” Iori said.

For more information about Dawg House Rescuers and to donate, visit dawghouserescuersofpahrump.com.

You can also help Snuggles by donating at linktr.ee/dhrop.

