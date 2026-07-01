Local storage facility expands operations with trading card game storefront

Sky's Cards currently carries Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece Card Game, and Disney Lorcana. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

"I'm really excited to meet more local gamers, players and collectors, connect with them and see what they're looking for," said Sky's Cards owner Erik Lindquist. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

For local fans of all things trading card games, there’s a new spot in town to discover.

“I’m really excited to meet more local gamers, players and collectors, connect with them and see what they’re looking for,” Sky’s Cards owner Erik Lindquist told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Sky’s Cards (named after Lindquist’s dog) officially opened its doors on Friday, June 26, and is part of A Payless Mini Storage &U-Haul, Lindquist’s parents’ business, which they’ve had for six years.

“This is another portion of how we are trying to upgrade our business and better serve Pahrump. We wanted to add trading cards because I have a real passion for it,” Lindquist explained.

Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece Card Game and Disney Lorcana are some of the games Lindquist carries at Sky’s Cards, which also accepts trade-ins. Lindquist explained that he specializes in “singles,” more desirable cards that often have full art that are harder to find in packs.

“I grew up playing Pokémon, playing Magic: The Gathering, watching the cartoons, playing the video games,” Lindquist elaborated. “I just really like it. It’s a good way to engage with people.”

The shop also sells binders for card storage, Funko Pops, stuffed animals and other collectibles, with plans of bringing in retro video games later. Lindquist highlighted the store’s suggestion box, where the community can propose specific games for the business to carry.

“I’m very open and receptive to wanting to hear what the community likes, because each community likes different card games and intellectual properties because they play so differently,” said Lindquist.

At Sky’s Cards, Lindquist plans on holding community events such as game nights, trade nights and how-to nights, where Pahrump’s youth can learn how to play games like Pokémon.

“I like the idea of the store, but I’m honestly more excited about meeting people, growing the community and playing the games with people,” Lindquist enthused. “I really like playing the cards, so I’m really wanting to build that community here.”

Sky’s Cards is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 2400 East Basin Ave., Building 3.

For more information about Sky’s Cards visit its Facebook page under the same name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com