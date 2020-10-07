72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Long-term care ombudsmen resume visits to facilities

Staff Report
October 6, 2020 - 7:06 pm
 

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program resumed on-site visits to facilities Oct. 1 after seven months of precautionary restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

While long-term care ombudsmen nationwide have not been permitted into long-term care facilities since March, Nevada’s program has continued to advocate for long-term care residents without in-person visits. New guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows for long-term care ombudsman programs across the country to re-enter long-term care facilities.

Nevada’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program began on-site outdoor and window visits Oct. 1. Indoor visits, in facilities without current COVID-19 cases, will resume Oct. 19.

With COVID-19 cases still occurring in Nevada, the indoor visit frequency might change depending on the COVID-19 status of facilities in any given week. Long-Term Care Ombudsmen will don the appropriate personal protective equipment required by facilities and will adhere to all screening requirements to ensure the safety of residents, staff and the ombudsmen.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has purchased Kindle Fire tablets for every licensed long-term care facility in Nevada. The tablets were purchased with the CARES Act grant funds received from the federal government. The tablets will be deployed in the next few weeks to every long-term care facility in the state. The goal of the tablets is to increase communication between residents and their family and friends.

Additionally, the tablets will be used to increase resident access to the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program. Long-term care ombudsmen will have the increased ability to attend virtual care plan meetings and resident council meetings. The program is teaming up with the Nevada CAN’s NEST Collaborative to provide free one-to-one telephone-based support in using technology for any purpose. Residents can complete the request for assistance form at tinyurl.com/nevadans-talk or call 2-1-1 from any phone and ask about receiving technical assistance.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program also purchased visitation booths from Super Color Digital to provide an additional method to visit with residents. The visitation booths will allow family members to visit their loved ones. The visitation booths will be delivered to all skilled nursing facilities, including rural hospitals with skilled nursing beds.

To report concerns about long-term care facilities, please contact the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at 1-888-282-1155. To report abuse allegations, please contact Adult Protective Services at 1-888-729-0571.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.

Jeremy Nuckles
Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds benefits from community block grants
Staff Report

Rural Nevada will receive $3,273,974 in Community Development Block Grant funding, including $550,000 in Pahrump, through a federal program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Getty Images Home decorations are projected to be the second-highest grossing category in Neva ...
State retailers expect $128.7 million in Halloween spending
Staff Report

Nevada consumers are projected to spend $128.7 million on scary decorations, elaborate costumes and sugary sweets to celebrate Halloween, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times For drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remain ...
Online DMV license renewal available ahead of schedule
Staff Report

Most Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website, dmvnv.com.