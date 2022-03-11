50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Lose sleep, check smoke alarms as Nevadans spring forward

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 11, 2022 - 7:18 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

It’s seldom great to lose sleep. But many Nevadans will do that when they make the semi-annual clock adjustment this weekend.

It is time to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is urging all residents to advance their clocks an hour Saturday night and also to check your smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, the agency says.

You should replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

For the record, standard time returns Sunday, Nov. 6.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Avenue and Indole Street ...
2 charged in home invasion on Indole Street
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly invaded an Indole Street home on Thursday morning, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Ruth/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cover of her book was also painted by the ...
Local author draws inspiration from paranormal experiences
By Heather Ruth Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Have you ever had anything happen to you that you just couldn’t explain? Seen something that didn’t make sense or had an encounter with something that you were pretty certain wasn’t human? Ann Lampkin has had several such experiences. So many in fact, that she’s written a book about her encounters.

The Pahrump Gunfighters are keeping the Old West alive. They will perform at Dusty Flats, 100 W ...
What’s going on in Pahrump

This calendar features more than a dozen upcoming events to help you fight boredom.

 
Pahrump sees all-time high gas prices
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s statewide average gas price set an all-time high Thursday at $4.87 a gallon. So why have prices risen so quickly? And why does Nevada have some of the highest prices in the nation?

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Groundbreaking began Tuesday on a new Circle K at Homestea ...
New Circle K underway in Pahrump
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Groundbreaking began Tuesday on a new Circle K at Homestead and Gamebird roads in Pahrump, with a Wulfenstein Construction commercial grader, and ceremonial shovels wielded by stakeholders in this new project.

South Africa-based AngloGold Ashanti Ltd says it could create as many as 300 to 500 jobs near B ...
Mining company says it could add 300-500 jobs near Beatty
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A South Africa-based gold company says it could create as many as 300 to 500 jobs near Beatty, if its study to construct a mining operation in the North Bullfrog district outside the town proves feasible this year.