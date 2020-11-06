61°F
Love for President Trump set in stone

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Though it was more than a 4,700 mile journey, New Hampshire resident Betty Ebert and her husband arrived in Pahrump just in time for Election Day 2020.

For good measure, the excursion is a 42-hour drive, non-stop.

While cheering on supporters of President Trump amassed along Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, Ebert imparted an interesting story about how she ended up in the Pahrump Valley by way of motorhome.

“We are traveling the country because of the coronavirus,” she said. “We came out to Texas in January, and we have been traveling ever since. My husband and I are both retired.”

Rocking and rolling

As a retiree, Ebert said she had the time to invest in a unique hobby involving rocks.

“We decided to make America great again, so I have been painting Trump Rocks for probably about three years,” she said. “I painted ‘Trump Rocks’ on them and some people got so vicious, they called me trailer trash, and everything else. It was ridiculous, so one lady made a social media site for me which is ‘Trump Rocks’ and I have been going around America dropping the rocks everywhere. I started from New Hampshire and have been doing this for about two years hitting every state pretty much. It’s on Facebook, and I’ve got 1,500 members which really surprised me. There’s a lot of people doing it on the East Coast, and I would love Trump to know about it.”

Ebert, who also hands out the rocks free of charge, spoke about a quandary she has faced with her quarry of Trump Rocks, after arriving in the Silver State.

“My problem is that I have to find good rocks to paint, but Nevada doesn’t have any, so I have to go out and find good rocks to paint, and that is our problem,” she said. “I have been doing a lot of that for police and firemen. I also do American flags and veterans. I love to give them to everybody because it’s fun. I’m going to keep on doing it. I think I’d like to see how many people we could attract. Our website shows all of the spots where we hid all of our rocks.”

Additionally, Ebert also spoke about her bedrock support for President Trump.

“Because America is strong, and it’s changing, but I don’t like the way it’s changing,” she noted. “I think that Trump is doing good, and my 401k did awesome. I was able to buy a new Jeep from it. He has been for America all the way. I haven’t seen this before and I am 60-something years old.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

