Loving the Luau – how much was raised for foster youth advocacy

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui has been a longtime supporter of ACORN and regularly performs at the nonprofit's annual Luau fundraiser.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Tahitian dance and drumming group Rau Tama Nui includes performers of many ethnicities and ages.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Providing the deep and resonate music for its dancers, drummers with Rau Tama Nui perform at the annual ACORN Luau.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Striking strong poses and moving with flowing rhythm, Rau Tama Nui dancers are dedicated to keeping traditional island dance and culture alive.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A young lady with Rau Tama Nui beams with pride as she dances at the 2024 Luau.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN Luau attendees were delighted with the traditional island performances offered by Rau Tama Nui's dancers and drummers.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All kinds of local notables were in attendance at the 2024 Luau, including Nye County Commissioners Bruce Jabbour and Frank Carbone as well as Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi and their families.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna was thrilled with the turnout for the 2024 Luau.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times As the sun set at the Calvada Eye, 2024 Luau attendees surround the raffles and pick-a-prize table with the hopes of winning something amazing.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bringing the traditional taste to the ACORN Luau, Da Bruddah's Grindz served up Hawaiian barbecue.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hungry Luau patrons line up for some tasty eats from Da Bruddah's Grindz.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Judge Kim Wanker, right, pauses for a quick photo at the Luau fundraiser for ACORN, a cause she has backed for many years.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There were a variety of raffle and pick-a-prize items for ACORN Luau attendees to try for.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2024 - 4:45 am
 

Every abused or neglected child in the foster care system faces unique circumstances and amid the legalities and court proceedings, their voices can sometimes get lost.

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN) believes that no foster youth should be without an advocate to ensure their best interests are fully represented and it fulfills that mission through the recruitment, training and support of volunteers who act as court-appointed guardians ad litem. As a nonprofit, the organization relies the generosity of the communities it serves.

One of ACORN’s biggest fundraising efforts each year is the annual Luau, which took place this September at the Calvada Eye. A large crowd of eager luau-goers was present, enjoying the last of the sunshine as the sun set behind the trees.

“The Luau was great,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had a wonderful turnout of great friends and community members and perfect weather after the wind died down that day! I’m always overjoyed at our wonderful community members that come out and support ACORN. Without this support, we would not be able to provide the advocacy for the foster children in our communities. We are also excited for the individuals who have decided to step up and attend training to become a volunteer advocate.”

Eats from Da Bruddah’s Grindz, a Hawaiian barbecue food truck, and beverages from the Wine Down were both served and attendees were able to get in on the raffles and pick-a-prize prior to settling in for perhaps the most anticipated part of the night, the authentic Tahitian entertainment from Rau Tama Nui.

“We are so blessed to have the support and love from the Rau Tama Nui family of dancers. As always, they were fabulous. They gave close to an hour-long performance and everyone just loved it,” McKenna raved.

Between tickets and table sales that topped out at $12,000 and the money generated by the auction, raffles and donations, the 2024 ACORN Luau was able to bring in over $20,000 to support future foster youth advocacy efforts.

There were many individuals and groups that came together to help make the event another big success and ACORN was quick to offer gratitude. Major donors and table sponsors included the James Oscarson family, Paul Healey and Sons CPA, Desert View Hospital, Meadows Bank, Valley Electric, the Lions Club, Nevada Credit Union, Sunflower Fashions, 775.FYI, KNYE, the Brian Kunzi family, Battle Born Insurance, Pahrump Family Medical and Estates 411.

“Thanks to Ski and Ron from Estates 411. Their support for our organization is loved and appreciated. And to Eric Kunzi for his entertainment, Joelle, Keith and Jennifer from the Wine Down for serving their delightful drinks and to our generous donors of auction and pick-a-prize items,” McKenna enthused. “Thank you to Ari and Reuben, owners of Da Bruddah’s Grindz, for the delicious food and awesome service, Lisa and Ed Manning for helping with the tables, tablecloths, chairs and beautiful balloon palm tree art and to Jane and Frank Carbone for donating back their half of the 50/50 raffle they won!”

For more information on the organization visit ACORNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

