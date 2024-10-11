Loving the Luau – how much was raised for foster youth advocacy

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There were a variety of raffle and pick-a-prize items for ACORN Luau attendees to try for.

Every abused or neglected child in the foster care system faces unique circumstances and amid the legalities and court proceedings, their voices can sometimes get lost.

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN) believes that no foster youth should be without an advocate to ensure their best interests are fully represented and it fulfills that mission through the recruitment, training and support of volunteers who act as court-appointed guardians ad litem. As a nonprofit, the organization relies the generosity of the communities it serves.

One of ACORN’s biggest fundraising efforts each year is the annual Luau, which took place this September at the Calvada Eye. A large crowd of eager luau-goers was present, enjoying the last of the sunshine as the sun set behind the trees.

“The Luau was great,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had a wonderful turnout of great friends and community members and perfect weather after the wind died down that day! I’m always overjoyed at our wonderful community members that come out and support ACORN. Without this support, we would not be able to provide the advocacy for the foster children in our communities. We are also excited for the individuals who have decided to step up and attend training to become a volunteer advocate.”

Eats from Da Bruddah’s Grindz, a Hawaiian barbecue food truck, and beverages from the Wine Down were both served and attendees were able to get in on the raffles and pick-a-prize prior to settling in for perhaps the most anticipated part of the night, the authentic Tahitian entertainment from Rau Tama Nui.

“We are so blessed to have the support and love from the Rau Tama Nui family of dancers. As always, they were fabulous. They gave close to an hour-long performance and everyone just loved it,” McKenna raved.

Between tickets and table sales that topped out at $12,000 and the money generated by the auction, raffles and donations, the 2024 ACORN Luau was able to bring in over $20,000 to support future foster youth advocacy efforts.

There were many individuals and groups that came together to help make the event another big success and ACORN was quick to offer gratitude. Major donors and table sponsors included the James Oscarson family, Paul Healey and Sons CPA, Desert View Hospital, Meadows Bank, Valley Electric, the Lions Club, Nevada Credit Union, Sunflower Fashions, 775.FYI, KNYE, the Brian Kunzi family, Battle Born Insurance, Pahrump Family Medical and Estates 411.

“Thanks to Ski and Ron from Estates 411. Their support for our organization is loved and appreciated. And to Eric Kunzi for his entertainment, Joelle, Keith and Jennifer from the Wine Down for serving their delightful drinks and to our generous donors of auction and pick-a-prize items,” McKenna enthused. “Thank you to Ari and Reuben, owners of Da Bruddah’s Grindz, for the delicious food and awesome service, Lisa and Ed Manning for helping with the tables, tablecloths, chairs and beautiful balloon palm tree art and to Jane and Frank Carbone for donating back their half of the 50/50 raffle they won!”

For more information on the organization visit ACORNV.org

Make a difference, become an advocate

Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN) works tirelessly to recruit and train advocates for children in foster care and it would be nothing without its volunteers.

Those who offer their time to this mission can have a profound impact on the lives of the youth they represent, giving abused or neglected children a voice as they move through the court system. But there are still dozens of foster youth in Nye and Esmeralda counties who do not have an advocate of their own.

"While lawyers on both sides submit piles of documentation and briefs to the court, these children get no say in their future," the ACORN website details. "Sound heartbreaking? Please consider becoming a volunteer, court-appointed guardian ad litem. On average, it only takes about three to four hours per month of your time! We provide you with all of the training and on-going support and guidance you will need."

ACORN will be holding its next round of advocate training in the new year, beginning Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Anyone interested in attending the upcoming training sessions is encouraged to call 775-505-2272 or email Julie@ACORNV.org or visit ACORNV.org/vounteer