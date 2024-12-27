Lunch and learn at the Human Trafficking Awareness event

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Though undoubtedly disturbing to look upon, the artwork that is on display each year at the Soroptimist club's human trafficking community event brings a sense of reality to what can often be an overlooked issue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Human trafficking is a problem that effects communities all around the world and it's one that Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley strives to highlight every year during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley (SIPV) will be holding a community event in recognition of this important annual push to bring the global issue to the forefront.

According to the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report from the U.S. Dept. of State, Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, there are an estimated 27 million people around the world who are exploited for labor, services and commercial sex.

“Human trafficking is a stain on the conscience of our society. It fuels crime, corruption and violence. It distorts our economies and harms our workers. And it violates the fundamental right of all people to be free,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in the report. “Through force, fraud and coercion, they are made to toil in fields and factories, in restaurants and residences. Traffickers prey on some of the world’s most marginalized and vulnerable individuals – profiting from their plight.”

As a nonprofit whose focus is to empower women and girls to live their best lives and meet their full potential, SIPV is a champion of the human trafficking awareness mission.

“It’s almost that time of year! SIPV’s Human Trafficking Team is at it again. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and every year we hold an event. In the past, we’ve hosted forums and this year we’re doing something different,” SIPV President Elect Linda Turner detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times.

In partnership with another organization dedicated to bettering communities, Bikers Against Bullying, SIPV will be hosting a brown-box luncheon that will be free to the public. However, tickets will be required.

“The menu is barbecue from Ernie Rangel of Rango’s Pit Stop,” Turner added. “And our keynote speaker is a survivor and author named Jenna McKaye from California.”

The event will take place on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information or to secure tickets contact Turner at SIPVPresElect@gmail.com or call 503-309-6996.

