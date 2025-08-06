Make a lasting impact with Remote Area Medical

Remote Area Medical utilizes both general volunteers and volunteer medical professionals to host its free pop-up clinics, which provide dental, vision and other basic medical care to those who may not be able to access or afford those services. (Courtesy of Remote Area Medical)

Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit providing free health care services to underserved communities around the globe and the organization is set to return to Pahrump for the 10th year this October. Volunteers are needed to lend a hand and ensure the clinic is another successful endeavor. (Courtesy of Remote Area Medical)

Remote Area Medical clinics offer dental, vision and general health services free of charge to communities all over the world but in order to do this, the organization relies on a workforce made up of volunteers who give their time and expertise to the events. (Courtesy of Remote Area Medical)

Access to medical care and the ability to afford it can make a big difference in a person’s overall health.

This is something that the late Stan Brock knew quite well and it was the driving force behind the creation of Remote Area Medical (RAM). An international nonprofit, RAM’s sole focus is bringing free pop-up clinics to communities all over the globe, each offering invaluable dental, vision and general medical services free of charge to those in need.

Pahrump is one community that has seen the impact of these free pop-up clinics, not once but every year for the past nine years. This October will mark the 10th consecutive year of Pahrump RAM Clinics and event organizers are bracing for another massive two-day effort.

Leading the charge is the Pahrump RAM Community Host Group, a committee housed under the NyE Communities Coalition. Through many hours of preparation, the committee members utilize all of their networking and resources to bring together a multitude of supporters to make it happen. From financial donations to those of expertise and manpower, it’s the contributions of the community which benefits that are the true backbone of these events.

“Be a hero in your community!” an announcement from Nye County encourages. “The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Event is just around the corner, October 4 and 5, and they are seeking compassionate and committed volunteers to make it a success! RAM provides free, high-quality health care to those in need, including dental, vision and medical services. This incredible effort only happens with the support of volunteers like you.”

Professional volunteers such as dentists, optometrists, physicians, nurses and other licensed medical professionals are sought, as are support volunteers for tasks such as interpreting, guiding patient through the clinic, data entry assistance, set-up, teardown and more.

“Together, we can change lives. Your help makes all the difference,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly concluded. “Thank you for considering being a part of this life-changing mission.”

The Pahrump RAM Clinic is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5 at the Pathways building, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. To volunteer visit Volunteer.RAMUSA.org

For more information go to RAMUSA.org or call 865-579-1530.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

How Remote Area Medical was born

Remote Area Medical was founded in 1985 by the late Stan Brock and in the decades since, more than 977,000 individuals have benefited from the organization's work. By hosting free, mobile pop-up clinics that offer free, quality medical services to the underserved and uninsured, RAM strives to prevent pain and alleviate suffering.

Brock passed away in August, 2018 but his nonprofit continues to run strong today. Prior to his death, Brock spoke about what had inspired him to found the organization.

"My vision for Remote Area Medical developed when I suffered a personal injury while living among the Wapishana Indians in Guyana, South America. I was isolated from medical care, which was about a 26-day journey away," Brock detailed. "I witnessed the near devastation of whole tribes by what would have been simple or minor illnesses to more advanced cultures.

"When I left Guyana, I vowed to find a way to deliver basic medical aid to people in the world's inaccessible regions," Brock was quoted as stating. "So, in 1985, I established the nonprofit Remote Area Medical, or as most people know us, RAM. RAM is the way I have kept that promise, not only to the Wapishana Indians but to thousands around the world in similar conditions."