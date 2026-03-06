47°F
Make your ‘golden years’ the best yet

From left to right are Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 first attendant Diane Sauter, 2025 queen Ma ...
From left to right are Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 first attendant Diane Sauter, 2025 queen Mary McRory and pageant founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin. This June, a new queen and queen's court will be selected and the organization is seeking ladies 60 or older to participate. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2026 - 5:10 am
 

Ms. Senior Golden Years USA is on the hunt for new faces for its June 2026 pageant and if the valley’s ladies age 60 or better have ever wanted to immerse themselves in the glitz and glamour of the world of pageantry, now is their time to shine. But this organization offers much more than just a crown. Focused on sisterhood and giving back, Ms. Senior Golden Years provides women the chance to embrace their older years as ones of vibrance and personal growth.

“For our founder, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, the idea has always been to have women who have reached what we call ‘the golden age’ do something for themselves. They’ve spent their lives taking care of their families, working in their careers. Now, it’s basically time for them to take care of them,” Ms. Senior Golden Years member and pageant lead Teri Rogers explained for the Pahrump Valley Times.

Rogers has been a part of Ms. Senior Golden Years since 2018, when she claimed the crown herself. In intervening years, she has been able to witness some truly amazing transformations, from shy and nervous to confident and poised, and the journey is what she feels makes the pageant so special.

“It’s really about inner beauty,” she emphasized. “Yes, we dress up in our gowns and jewels but it’s the inner beauty that we look for. And the pageant really brings that out. I’ve seen so many people blossom over the years that I have been involved. I love to be a part of the prep because you get to see the growth. That’s my favorite part.”

Rogers said the idea of entering a pageant may seem intimidating to some but she and her fellow ladies do all they can to make the experience not only enjoyable but personally fulfilling, too.

“We do weekly practices right up until the pageant and we go through all of the categories, to make sure everyone is prepared. If someone feels a little bit anxious or shy, that’s OK. Wherever they feel they are not as confident, we’ll work with them on that,” Rogers remarked. “Even if they can’t necessarily afford the gowns and things, we can help with that; there are a lot of people who will donate them, others will sell them fairly cheap. So, it’s doesn’t have to be costly.

“And the bonds that are formed between the contestants, they are so beautiful to see,” Rogers concluded. “One of the keys to longevity, the golden threads, is having that sense of belonging. That’s what I want to carry forward with this pageant - that sense of sisterhood, of family.”

For more information or to inquire about becoming a Ms. Senior Golden Years contestant, contact Rogers at 775-764-0006.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

