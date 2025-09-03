89°F
Making a difference with diaper donations

Rooted Realty Group and Security 1st Title demonstrated their companies' dedication to bettering their community through a recent donation of diapers and baby wipes which will be given to 13 area families served by the Nevada Outreach Training Organization. (Security 1st Title of Nevada)
Nevada Outreach offers a variety of services, including No to Abuse and the Pahrump Family Resource Center, along with access to many other valuable resources. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2025 - 4:15 am
 

A recent partnership between two local companies has resulted in a donation that will bring great relief to more than a dozen area families, proving once again that businesses can have a positive impact on more than just their community’s economy.

As the month of August drew to a close, Rooted Realty Group and Security 1st Title came together to create packages filled with essentials for parents of young children - all destined for Pahrump homes -with a press release announcing, “Thirteen boxes. One mission: to give back.”

“Rooted Realty Group and Security 1st Title proudly joined forces to deliver 13 boxes of essential supplies to families served by the Nevada Outreach Training Organization,” the announcement detailed. “This heartfelt contribution is part of an ongoing commitment to support the local community and help families facing hardship. Every donation – big or small – has the power to make a lasting impact.”

Included in the donation were items that can prove quite expensive for those raising youngsters; diapers and baby wipes. The packages were comprised of two large boxes of baby wipes, two boxes of size 3 diapers and three boxes each of diapers size 4, 5 and 6. “This brings us to a total of 1,800 wipes and 1,938 diapers,” Security 1st Title Marketing Director Katie Hearn told the Pahrump Valley Times.

NOTO is a nonprofit organization that has been in operation since 1995, serving families and individuals all across Nye County. Though it is perhaps best known for its No to Abuse program, the organization is far from single-faceted, providing the Pahrump Family Resource Center and services such as life-skills classes, parenting classes, referrals to community resources, clothing and more. NOTO also facilitates the Nye County Children’s Advocacy Center, geared toward supporting the needs of child victims and their families.

“If you can help, it really can go a long way,” Rooted Realty Group representative Nina Castellanos remarked. “Together with Security 1st Title, we’re proud to stand with NOTO in their mission to uplift lives.”

The two companies encouraged others to lend a hand as well, remarking, “You, too, can make a difference in just a minute. Let’s keep the momentum going. Together, we can uplift lives – one kind act at a time.”

Donations can be made online at NevadaOutreach.com/donate

NOTO is located at 621 S. Blagg Rd. in Pahrump and 1120 Globe Mallow Lane in Tonopah.

For more information call the Pahrump office at 775-751-1118 or Tonopah office at 775-482-3016.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

