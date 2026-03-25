Making memories with the Moonshiners

Raj and Nisha Raju have been operating Liquor and Tobacco Express in Pahrump since 2011 and the couple's focus has always been on building relationships, with both their cuostmer base and the companies that help provide their vast array of wine, beer and spirits. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Johnson Brothers team was on hand to serve up samples of Sugarlands Shine during Liquor and Tobacco Express' March 6 tasting event, which featured a special visit from Mark and Digger of the television show Moonshiners. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Local residents were raving at the opportunity to meet Mark and Digger of "Moonshiners" fame in person, with the two celebrities posing for photos with fans, chatting and signing merchandise that customers were eager to purchase. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump's Liquor and Tobacco Express was absolutely packed with people on Friday, March 6 as Moonshiners Mark and Digger took part in a meet-and-greet while promoting Sugarlands Shine's Richard Petty's Petty Punch. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the most exciting days in the history of Liquor and Tobacco Express took place this month as the small-town store welcomed two celebrities well known in the world of adult beverages – Mark and Digger of the popular television show “Moonshiners”. Partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company, the two moonshine aficionados were in town promoting an exclusive flavor of Sugarlands Shine – Richard Petty’s Petty Punch - and the reception they received was one that had both them and store owners Raj and Nisha Raju raving with utter delight.

“The event went amazing! We had overwhelming response from the community and Mark and Digger loved it,” Raj told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Some of the customers couldn’t believe they were actually able to meet Mark and Digger in person.”

The Moonshiners meet-and-greet was held on Friday, March 6 as part of Liquor and Tobacco Express’ twice-monthly tasting events, which feature fun and inventive products that customers get to sample for free. The store was inundated with fans all eager to get a chance to chat with Mark and Digger, who graciously took the time to connect with each and every attendee. In fact, the event had been slated for 5 to 7 p.m. that evening but the Moonshiners turned up early and even stayed late to ensure the experience was amazing for all.

“They took pictures with each customer, they talked to everyone. They didn’t rush with anyone and some customers even came with stuff to get signed by Mark and Digger,” Raj remarked. “They are just amazing down-to-earth people.”

The entire Sugarlands team was just as thrilled with the result of the March 6 appearance, with Sugarlands Distilling Company representative Grace Wanucha stating, “The visit to Liquor and Tobacco Express was truly fantastic. The event was so successful that we were told it ended up being the best day of sales the store has ever had, which was incredibly exciting for everyone involved. The line to meet Mark and Digger was constant and it was special to watch them connect with fans from the other side of the country.”

As for Mark and Digger themselves, the two offered praise for the Rajus, noting that it is events like these that make the time spent feel well worth it.

“We loved the town and people. Raj and Nisha were incredible,” Mark stated following the event. “It was evident that their customers were extremely fond of them.”

“We don’t do well in metro cities. It’s the small towns where we find our people,” Digger added. “We are proud to represent Sugarlands Distilling Company and all of the outstanding products they produce. So, everyone keep their eyes open – you just might see us in Pahrump again someday. Thanks for all your kindness and hospitality.”

As to Sugarlands Shine itself, Wanucha explained that the company is family-owned and since its founding in 2014, it has continued to grow and gain in popularity.

“Our distillery is tucked away in the Great Smoky Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where we welcome visitors from all over the country. Many guests leave the distillery with great memories and then go looking for our products when they get back home, which has helped drive our growth over the last 12 years as we continue expanding nationwide,” Wanucha said. “Any time people have the opportunity to taste our product, it makes a huge difference. One of our marketing phrases is ‘liquid to lips.’ Once people try the product, they’re usually sold. When you combine high-quality spirits with personalities like Mark and Digger, who represent the brand so well, it just makes sense.”

The Sugarlands Shine team offered their gratitude to both Raj and Nisha as well as the throng of community members who made their way to Liquor and Tobacco Express that evening.

“Events like this remind us why we love getting out into towns across the country and meeting the people who support the brand,” Wanucha concluded.

Some may be asking themselves, how did a little liquor store in the Pahrump Valley manage to secure the exclusive Richard Petty’s Petty Punch, which can only be found in one location in all of Nevada, and get the Moonshiners to make the trip? It all comes down to the effort of the Rajus, who have been working hard to develop relationships to advance their business since opening in 2011. One of those relationships is with Johnson Brothers and sales rep Justin Jennetto, whom the husband and wife team credit for having brought Sugarlands Shine to Liquor and Tobacco Express in the first place.

“We want to thank our sales rep Justin from the Johnson Brothers team and the Sugarlands team for making this possible and having Mark and Digger come out to Liquor and Tobacco Express,” Nisha enthused. “And thank you to the Pahrump Valley Times for the coverage, as well as to our customers for making this event a huge success.”

Liquor and Tobacco Express is located at 1190 Highway 372. The store hosts free liquor tasting the first and second Friday of each month.

For more information call 775-727-5353 or stop by the store.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

The skinny on Richard Petty's Petty Punch

Richard Petty's Petty Punch Moonshine can be found nowhere else in Nevada but right here in Pahrump at Liquor and Tobacco Express. Described as a bold blend of juicy fruit flavors with a smooth, sippable finish, this Sugarlands Shine offering was created in honor of a true racing legend.

"Richard Petty's Petty Punch is a vibrant shine built for champions - whether you're celebrating a win or just kicking back and enjoying a good pour," Sugarlands Distilling Company representative Grace Wanchua detailed. "The Liquor and Tobacco Express team has been an incredible partner for us in Nevada and we're excited to collaborate with them on something special for their customers."