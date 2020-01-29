Man accused of reckless driving arrested in Nye

A Pahrump man was arrested along Blagg Road, just south of Wilson Road in early January, on suspicion of reckless driving.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office Sgt. along with deputies question a man following a traffic stop along Blagg Road, just south of Wilson Road on Wednesday morning Jan. 8. The driver faces several charges including reckless driving with disregard to public safety.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest summary, the man, identified as Dale Cain, was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly past school bus stops, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Deputies arrested Cain on suspicion of reckless driving, operating an unregistered and unsafe vehicle and having no proof of insurance. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.

