Man arrested after threatening to kill deputy

The suspect spat on a deputy’s patrol vehicle and told authorities that he was the devil.

After authorities responded to an early-morning incident, a man was arrested for making a violent statement to a law enforcement officer while using an obscene word.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, at approximately 5:28 a.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched for a report of a disturbance in Pahrump.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he identified a man standing in the middle of the road. As the law enforcement officer exited his patrol vehicle, the suspect was visibly belligerent. The deputy noted in an arrest report that the man was clenching his fists and getting ready to fight.

A secondary NCSO deputy arrived on scene shortly after the first deputy’s arrival and helped the initial law enforcement officer detain the suspect.

According to an arrest report, the man told the secondary deputy, using profanity, that he was going kill him. The arrest report further stated that the suspect then spat on the initial deputy’s patrol vehicle hood.

While he was being detained by authorities at the scene of the incident, the suspect also stated several times that he was the devil and had red wings. The arrest report said that the man threatened the secondary deputy three different times during the incident.

The suspect was arrested by NCSO authorities at approximately 5:56 a.m. and the report stated he was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charge.

According to the NCSO Declaration of Probable Cause and Detention, the man was charged with one count of intimidating a public officer for threatening to kill the secondary deputy.

