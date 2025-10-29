69°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Man arrested after threatening to kill deputy

By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 29, 2025 - 4:22 am
 

After authorities responded to an early-morning incident, a man was arrested for making a violent statement to a law enforcement officer while using an obscene word.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, at approximately 5:28 a.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched for a report of a disturbance in Pahrump.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he identified a man standing in the middle of the road. As the law enforcement officer exited his patrol vehicle, the suspect was visibly belligerent. The deputy noted in an arrest report that the man was clenching his fists and getting ready to fight.

A secondary NCSO deputy arrived on scene shortly after the first deputy’s arrival and helped the initial law enforcement officer detain the suspect.

According to an arrest report, the man told the secondary deputy, using profanity, that he was going kill him. The arrest report further stated that the suspect then spat on the initial deputy’s patrol vehicle hood.

While he was being detained by authorities at the scene of the incident, the suspect also stated several times that he was the devil and had red wings. The arrest report said that the man threatened the secondary deputy three different times during the incident.

The suspect was arrested by NCSO authorities at approximately 5:56 a.m. and the report stated he was transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charge.

According to the NCSO Declaration of Probable Cause and Detention, the man was charged with one count of intimidating a public officer for threatening to kill the secondary deputy.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
COMMENTARY: Lives at stake
By Jacky Rosen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Senator Rosen: Why I’m fighting to extend the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Instead of fostering honest dialogue, Senator Rosen’s message leans on partisan spin and gaslighting that only deepen division. Nevadans deserve facts, not talking points.

“There is nothing to suggest that $250,000 bail is required in this case,” said Fabian Ferr ...
Ferrante remains in custody with reduced bail
By / PVT

After an own recognizance release request from Ferrante’s attorney was denied, bail was lowered by the Judge Kirk Vitto, although not to the amount wanted by his lawyer.