Man arrested after trying to hit bicyclist with truck

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, at approximately 6:09 p.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the area of South Quarter Horse Avenue and East Cheyenne Way for the report of an assault.

The reporting party told Nye County dispatch that he was punched three times by a man who yelled at him for riding his bike in the roadway. The victim further told dispatch that this man tried to hit him with his truck and pushed him to the side of the road. The man added that he was bleeding from his mouth and that his ear hurt, too.

Another deputy who was in the area of the incident helped find the suspect. This law enforcement officer found the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Oakridge Avenue and East Kellogg Road. Over the radio, this deputy advised that the suspect was not complying with police orders and was waiting for more units to arrive.

The initial deputy arrived at approximately 6:21 p.m. to assist, and the suspect was eventually detained. The man was read his Miranda warning and declined to speak with the deputies.

Another deputy arrived on scene for assistance, and two juveniles were found in the car with the suspect. One of the juveniles said that he witnessed the suspect punch another man. The juveniles’ mother was contacted, and she arrived at the scene to pick them up.

The victim was transported to Desert View Hospital by Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue for his injuries. At the hospital, the victim gave a statement to police and explained that he was on his way home when the suspect pushed him off the road with his truck. He added that the suspect later assaulted him and also stole his bicycle worth about $1,000.

The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his charges. According to a Declaration of Probable Cause, the man was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon for attempting to run over the bicyclist with his truck. He was also charged with one count of robbery for unlawfully taking the victim’s bike.

The arrest report concluded by stating that the victim’s bike was unable to be located and was last seen being put in the back of the suspect’s truck before the man fled the scene.

