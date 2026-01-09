Man arrested on DUI and drug possession charges after traffic stop

The evening arrest followed a speeding white truck that didn’t stop at an intersection.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, at approximately 9:36 p.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and deputy were patrolling on North Blagg Road.

The law enforcement officers approached the intersection of North Blagg Road and West Irene Street in their vehicle and noticed a white Dodge truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to an arrest report, the vehicle driving west on Irene Street failed to halt at the stop sign and almost collided with the law enforcement patrol car.

The deputy quickly activated the vehicle’s lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

In the arrest report, the deputy noted the driver appeared very nervous and shaking upon making contact. When asked for a driver’s license, registration and insurance, the male truck driver failed to provide any of the requested items.

When asked further for a driver’s license, the suspect stared at the deputy blankly before looking straight ahead and not moving. The man then started to move his right hand inside the vehicle outside of the deputy’s view.

The driver stepped out of the vehicle because the deputy instructed the man to, for officer safety. After exiting the truck, the suspect left the driver’s side door open.

Looking through the open door, the sergeant noticed a glass pipe in the vehicle appearing to be drug paraphernalia.

Inside the vehicle, law enforcement found one glass pipe with a broken bowl with white residue inside, a small baggie containing 1.3 grams of presumptively positive black tar heroin, and a glass pipe inside a glass skull.

The man was also searched, and two baggies of presumptively positive methamphetamine and three used syringes were found on him.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect told police that he had injected heroin around 11 a.m. earlier in the day. He also told law enforcement that he is a heavy heroin user and also uses methamphetamine.

He further identified the baggies as being methamphetamine and black tar heroin, stating they belonged to him.

When speaking to the man, the deputy noted in the arrest report that he had constricted pupils, droopy eyelids and the whites of his eyes were red.

The sergeant also noticed the man’s eyes having the same characteristics and not reacting to light when checking them previously.

A blood draw was attempted at the Nye County Detention Center but was unsuccessful because the suspect’s scarred veins made it difficult to conduct.

A blood draw was then attempted at Desert View Hospital, but again no blood was able to be obtained.

According to the arrest report, the suspect was charged with one count of driving under the influence and multiple drug possession offenses.

