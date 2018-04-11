Man dead in rural Nye County wreck

The motorist who was killed when his pickup flipped in rural Nye County has been identified as a 47-year-old Mineral County resident.

Nevada Highway Patrol Pickup truck driver Robert Lewis Cox, 47, of Hawthorne was pronounced dead at the scene March 29 along Nevada Highway 376 south of Round Mountain and between Tonopah and Austin, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The pickup went off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder, striking a metal marker post.

“The driver then steered to the left, causing the Silverado to re-enter the highway and travel across the northbound and southbound travel lanes,” the NHP said in a statement. “The pickup traveled onto the southbound shoulder, striking a second metal marker post.”

The Silverado pickup overturned and landed on its wheels in the southbound shoulder area.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Karen Garretson at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us Refer to case NHP Case #180302912.