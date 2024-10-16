Man dies following Pahrump motorcycle crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a man killed in a recent motorcycle crash.

Motorcyclist Jim Weger died on Friday, Oct. 11, following a collision involving a commercial vehicle along Manse Road. A gofundme account has been opened to help with the family's funeral expenses.

Motorcyclist Jim Weger, according to the post, died on Friday after a collision involving a commercial vehicle along Manse Road just before 6 p.m., according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

Died at the scene

“As crews arrived on scene, they were met by sheriff’s deputies, who declared the rider of the motorcycle was deceased on scene,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Crews continued with scene support by assisting the investigation, both through the sheriff’s office and NHP by providing scene illumination for the duration of the investigation, at which time the victim was recovered and removed. Crews eventually cleared without incident.”

Cherished family member

As stated on the GoFundMe account, posted by Kristina Towels, Weger was described as a cherished son, father and grandfather who brought much love and light into the lives of all who knew him.

Family’s final arrangements

“As we come to terms with Jim’s passing, we are faced with the difficult task of arranging Jim’s final farewell,” Towels said. “At this moment we are in need of arranging cremation, but unfortunately, the financial burden of this unexpected expense is overwhelming for our family during this already challenging time.

“Our family is grateful for all your support and love. Jim will be deeply missed by all.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by local agencies.

A total of $1,620 dollars has been raised toward a goal of $2,060, as of Monday.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes