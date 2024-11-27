Man dies in Highway 160 wrong-way crash

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Crews were dispatched to a crash which occurred Saturday Nov. 23 and extricated the driver who was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A driver is dead following a reported wrong-way crash along Highway 160.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched for the mutual aid assignment, which occurred Saturday, Nov. 23, at mile marker 28, just after 10 p.m. in Clark County.

Driver entrapped

“As we arrived on scene, we found that it was single-vehicle accident into a guardrail with the driver sustaining critical injuries, mechanically entrapped inside the car,” he said.

Further, Lewis said both Nye and Clark County crews quickly extricated the driver, who was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 160 at the time of the crash.

McGill noted that the vehicle was initially stopped in the travel lanes.

Second driver stopped on scene

“Someone else also stopped with it, and then the driver drove off and became a wrong-way driver,” he said. “The driver eventually left the roadway at mile marker 28. Nevada Highway Patrol was called, as we were en route to the scene.”

Windy conditions halted Mercy Air response

“Mercy Air was unable to respond due to the high winds in the area on Saturday night,” the sheriff stated.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours as crews and investigators worked to clear the scene.

