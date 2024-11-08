Man fights individuals, deputies and security at local concert venue

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responed to a physical fight in progress among several adult males.

While patrolling a recent concert event in Pahrump, two Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies happened upon a physical fight in progress among several adult males, according to the sheriff’s office.

As stated in the official arrest report, upon arrival, Deputies Sedrick Sweet and Deon Ford immediately intervened.

“Upon contacting the group of males, I attempted to de-escalate the situation,” Ford’s report said. “I identified a male adult identified as Maximo Carrillo,” Ford stated in the report. “Maximo was one of the primary aggressors, as he was actively wrestling, pushing and punching other male adults that were involved.”

Ford said that Carillo also allegedly brawled with security guards prior to arrival of the deputies.

“Private security personnel grabbed Maximo to restrain him and de-escalate the situation,” Ford’s report stated. “Maximo continued to resist the security personnel by pushing and pulling away from them.”

The report went on to say that when Ford attempted to place Carillo into custody, Carillo began aggressively resisting being handcuffed.

After taking Carillo to the ground, Ford was finally able to handcuff him, according to the report.

“I held Maximo on the ground until other units arrived to assist.” he said. “Maximo continued to yell, and spit, as he was on the ground.”

Shortly thereafter, Deputies Jose Parra and Christopher Helgerson arrived on scene to assist.

The arrest report noted that Carillo kicked Deputy Helgerson during the scuffle.

He was subsequently tased by an additional deputy prior to successfully being taken into custody, just after 10 p.m.

For his alleged actions, Carillo was charged for alleged battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer.

Bail amount was set at $3,000.

