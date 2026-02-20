Man found lying in a pool of blood behind Dotty’s; later declared dead

NCSO asks for community’s help in identifying a vehicle with two occupants that may be potential witnesses.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death and is looking for a vehicle believed to be a black Hyundai or Kia sedan occupied by two people who were in the area and may be potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-751-7000, option 5, and reference case number 26NY-0452, or contact Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. (NCSO)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) found a person lying with blood around them behind Dotty’s in the Pahrump Valley Junction shopping center near Albertsons yesterday morning on Feb. 19. NCSO is seeking the public’s help as they investigate this case.

“Deputies responded and located the male who was unresponsive,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Paramedics transported him to Desert View Hospital, and he was later pronounced deceased.”

NCSO dispatch received the call reporting the finding of the person laying in a pool of blood at approximately 8 a.m. NCSO is currently investigating this incident as a suspicious death, treating it as a potential homicide since the manner or cause of death is unknown based on an initial review.

McGill explained that an autopsy at the Clark County Coroner’s Office is expected to be completed today, which will help guide NCSO’s investigation going forward.

NCSO shared Thursday evening that detectives have identified a vehicle that was in the area that may have had potential witnesses and are currently searching for information related to the car.

“It is believed the vehicle is a black Hyundai or Kia sedan occupied by 2 people,” read the statement posted to NCSO’s Facebook page.

McGill confirmed that the two people in the black sedan are not considered suspects in the case, only witnesses, as it is believed they possibly drove by the scene and could have seen something.

If you have information about the vehicle or its occupants, NCSO is requesting you call 775-751-7000, option 5, and reference case number 26NY-0452, or contact Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story.

